The increasing modernization of existing games by adding innovative features to attract more children of different age groups has boosted the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , The global board games and puzzles market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031. According to the report published by TMR, a Valuation of US$24.5 billion Projected to market in 2031. By 2023, the demand for board games and puzzles is expected to top out at US$14,330.3 million.

The increasing preference of consumers towards better quality products and increase in disposable income of households are mainly encouraging customers to purchase these home entertainment products, thereby increasing the market for board games and puzzles.

The resurgence in tabletop gaming culture, enthusiasts are adopting board games not only as a pastime but also as a hobby. This has increased the variety and complexity of games available for different interests and age groups.

Growing awareness about mental health and the need for recreational activities that promote well-being have contributed to the growth of the market. Game designers constantly create innovative and engaging board games and puzzles incorporating new mechanics, themes, and technologies. This keeps the market fresh and attracts new consumers.

competitive landscape

The global board games and puzzles market needs to become more united due to the presence of numerous board games and puzzles players. Competition is expected to intensify in the next few years due to the entry of many local players. Key players operating in the global board games and puzzles market are:

Key Findings from the Market Study

By 2022, the board games and puzzles market was valued at US$13,392.8 million.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held the major share in the global board games and puzzles market in 2021.

Board Games & Puzzles Market: Major Trends and Opportunistic Limitations

The increase in the number of competitions and other board game events organized by companies is expected to drive the rapid expansion of the global board games and puzzles market.

Sportswear made from eco-friendly materials or high-quality components attract more attention due to increasing consumer awareness of sustainability and quality.

Board Games and Puzzles Market – Regional Analysis

The market for board games and puzzles is booming in North America. The United States and Canada boast a strong gaming culture with a wide variety of enthusiasts. There is a high demand for strategic, complex and thematic games in the market here. The presence of major publishers, local game designers, and active gaming communities significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to have a significant market share. Board gaming has a long history in countries in Europe such as Germany, the UK and France. Germany, in particular, hosts Essen Spiel, one of the largest board game expos globally. The market is diverse, with an emphasis on both traditional and modern sports. Euro-style games with an emphasis on strategy and less luck have gained considerable popularity.

Major Developments in the Global Board Games and Puzzles Market

asmodi group One of the largest publishers and distributors of board games globally. They own many popular game studios like Fantasy Flight Games, Days of Wonder, and Z-Man Games. Their extensive portfolio includes games as diverse as “Catan,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Pandemic,” and “Twilight Struggle.” Esmody’s acquisitions and partnerships have expanded their reach and influence in the industry.

Ravensburger AG is a German company known for its high quality puzzles and board games. They produce a wide range of games for different age groups and interests, including classics such as “Labyrinth” and “Scotland Yard”. Their commitment to innovation and educational value has made them a major player in the market.

Global Board Games and Puzzles Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Roll and Move Games

worker placement game

area control game

deck building game

puzzle games

Other

game type

educational

strategy and war

money and property

role playing

Other

Social class

age category

less than 2 years

24 years

5 – 7 years

8 – 13 years

above 13 years

Material

plastic

Wood

Cardboard

Other

printing technology

offset printing

Digital printing

price

distribution channel

e-commerce

Company Owned Website

Supermarket/Hypermarket

specialty stores

Other

Area

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

