NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global board game market It is projected to increase in size by US$3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market growth pace will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Rapid improvements in content and gameplay Driving market growth. Creators are focusing on developing story-based games to provide an immersive experience. These games enable participants to interact with each other, ensuring strong engagement throughout the game. Classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue and Life have undergone regular updates to the illustrations and gameplay to meet changing market demands. Additionally, licensing deals between board game developers and popular film and TV franchises lead to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Thus, rapid development and updates in content gameplay is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Atlas Games – The company offers white box board games, which include a selection of common game materials for designers, including dice, meeples, and cubes, among others.

Clementoni Spa – The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards.

CMON Limited – The company offers Mayhem board games like Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

Franck-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG – The company offers a wide range of board games such as Exit and Imhotep.

The global board game market is fragmented with the presence of multiple vendors. Some of the major vendors that offer board games in the market are Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni S.p.A., CMON Ltd., Frank-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Fremont Dye Consumer Products Inc., Gibson Games Ltd., Gray Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards & Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectables Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Company, Games Workshop Group PLC , Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games among others.

Key competitive parameters in the market include service delivery innovation, technology innovation and service experience. Some other factors affecting competition are price and product differentiation. Vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to develop innovative board game offerings.

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (tabletop, cards and dice, and role-playing).

Online This segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. With the increasing penetration of smartphones, the number of e-commerce sellers is increasing globally. Online shopping enables consumers to receive personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on types of games such as scientific games and knowledge-based ones. E-commerce sites also allow customers to collect product descriptions and specifications and compare different board games. Therefore, strong penetration of internet-enabled mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in countries such as the US, France and Germany is expected to boost the growth of the online sales segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global board games market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global board games market.

Europe It will contribute 34% to the market growth during the forecast period. France, Germany and UK are the major revenue contributors to the Europe market. However, market growth in this region will be slower than market growth in other regions. The growing popularity of alternative gaming platforms such as mobile games and the mature state of the market will drive market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Major trends – Increasing digitalization There is a major trend in the market. Many board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications as part of the gaming experience. Digital games enable players to play online with friends regardless of location. Vendors are also providing mobile applications to aid gameplay. This is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

major challenges – Threat from alternative gaming platforms Challenging market growth. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has increased, leading to the rise of mobile-based game offerings. These applications provide an immersive experience through extensive storyboarding and description. Console-based and PC-based gaming publishers offer a range of gaming titles at competitive rates. Thus, the increasing threat from alternative gaming platforms is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

