The BMW 5-Series goes electric and it’s fantastic: New I5 test driven

The BMW 5-Series is arguably the core of the brand’s DNA. Fast, luxurious, and still a driver’s car despite its size, the 5K embodies everything a BMW should be in a vehicle. So it is surprising that the company has taken so long to electrify the model as it has launched new EVs in most other categories. Well, now it’s done, and I got the chance to try out the first two versions of the i5 BEV at the UK launch event.

The i5’s more restrained front grille makes it one of the best-looking BMWs currently , [+] market. james morris

The powertrains available initially are the rear-wheel drive eDrive40 and the all-wheel drive xDrive M60. The 40 has 340 horsepower and 400Nm of torque, while the M60 has 601hp and 795Nm of torque. Both cars have an 84.4kWh (gross) battery offering 81.2kWh capacity. These i5 models come with one mild hybrid and two plug-in hybrid options, but these are only the 500-series for old fossil fuel lovers, not the i5.

BMW i5: classic look

The i5 immediately won my affection due to its better front grille than the i4, iX or i7. Tastes vary on this, but I’m not alone in feeling that this area of ​​BMW design has gotten out of hand. The New Class takes it back even further, but the i5 pulls back enough to actually be a good-looking car from every angle. The skirts are slightly different on the sides and rear, but overall, the i5 has a restrained muscularity that is exactly what you want and expect from a BMW 5-Series. The V8 BMW 5s were, after all, Germany’s four-door take on American muscle cars.

The i5 side profile is classic BMW 5-Series. james morris

In the UK, all i5s are M Sport models, so they come loaded with kit. The LED headlights are adaptive, reacting to vehicle roll. BMW lives up to its sustainability credentials with alloy wheels using a significant proportion of recycled aluminium. It has the option of a nice panoramic sunroof, which one of the cars I drove had. The M60 has unique visual touches including a signature red color that unfortunately wasn’t on the car I drove. This is a particularly attractive shade.

Internally, the i5 is very comfortable and luxurious, but still has a sporty edge. The default seat upholstery is leather-free Veganza, which is one of the best-feeling synthetic materials in its class that I’ve experienced, although if you’re less concerned about this aspect of environmentalism you can try Merino genuine leather instead. You can choose leather. The control systems are located somewhere between i4 and i7. While there are slightly more distinct buttons than the i7, like the latter there are touch-sliders for the front air-conditioning controls.

BMW i5: gaming on wheels

The infotainment system version is 8.5, and its key feature is gaming. The screen now includes the AirConsole where you can use your smartphone as a controller for games that you can play individually or with a passenger on the infotainment display. This feature has been introduced as a while charging feature and the i5 is the first BMW to offer it. You simply scan a QR code with your smartphone to set up the control system. There are approximately 20 games available at launch including “GokartGo!” Also included is Mario Kart, a stylish racing game that appears to be inspired by Mario Kart. BMW was recently showcasing this capability at the Frieze Art Fair in London through a film and video game created by Marseille-based artist Sarah Sadiq. This version of BMW’s system supports over-the-air updates, so it should be possible to expand these gaming capabilities in the future as well.

AirConsole technology means you can now play games in the car using your smartphone , [+] Controller. BMW

Another innovative feature is the small LCD display at the rear to control the temperature and speed of air through the rear vents, turning on the heated seats and tilting the chairs back. Climate control with the Comfort Pack Plus option is essentially quad zone, giving discreet control for each side. There’s clearly more legroom and headroom when sitting in the rear of the i5 compared to the i4. While adults can travel in comfort later on, the i5 is all about transporting a group of your adult coworkers to a meeting over long distances. Also unlike the i4, which is a hatchback masquerading as a sedan, the i5 is definitely a sedan like the i7. But its rear cargo space is ample with 490 litres. This will be enough for some larger suitcases during holiday trips.

BMW i5: capable electric range

The BMW i4 eDrive40 is somewhat of a range king, and so is the i5 eDrive40, with a WLTP rating of up to 362 miles. The M60 drops to 320 miles of WLTP range. During my subsequent test driving, which was on public roads but could hardly be described as economical, I achieved 2.9 miles per kWh, which would equate to 235 miles of range. The eDrive40 manages 3.2 miles per kWh, which will give about 260 miles.

To facilitate long trips, the i5 supports DC charging up to 205kW, making 10 to 80% charging possible in about 30 minutes. It has up to 22kW AC charging, which will allow it to charge to 100% in 4.25 hours, although the more common 7kW wall box will take three times longer. So the i5 can take long trips with very good, if not exceptional, range and solid high-speed DC charging. It also benefits from “plug and charge” with the IONITY network. You won’t even need an app or an RFID card – the charger will recognize the car and bill your account automatically, just like a Tesla at a Supercharger.

BMW i5: it’s expensive

BMWs have never been cheap, and if there’s one major drawback to the i5 it’s the price. Pricing for the eDrive40 M Sport starts at £74,105 ($89,000), and the xDrive M60 starts at a stratospheric £97,745 ($118,500). But it is fair to compare these costs with other EVs in the same category. In the UK, you can now only buy a left-hand-drive Tesla Model S, and it starts around £9,000 ($11,000) cheaper than the xDrive M60, for more range but less performance. The Mercedes EQE is the most obvious comparison, and it’s about £5,000 ($6,000) cheaper than the eDrive40, but slower, with roughly the same range and a less engaging driving experience. The EQE 350 is close in performance, but more expensive. If you want the BMW i5 xDrive M60 performance from the EQE, you’ll need the Mercedes-AMG 43 version, which is about £17,000 ($21,000) more expensive. The mild and plug-in hybrid 5-Series is certainly very cheap.

The i5 looks good from every angle, and it drives equally good. james morris

So the BMW i5 isn’t actually much more expensive than its competitors, nor is it cheap. At least it’s “in the mix”. The good thing is that BMW has said that it will definitely make a Touring version of the i5 (station wagon/estate car). The M5 Touring stood alongside the Audi RS4/RS6 Avant or the Mercedes E63 estate/wagon as the most attractive load-lugger. A Touring version of the BMW i5 xDrive M60 would be a monster of an EV.

BMW i5: Drives the way an A 5-Series should drive

BMW is all about the driving experience, and the i5 reigns supreme in this. It has M Sport suspension as standard in the UK, including Adaptive Suspension Professional with integral active steering and active roll stabilization. I’m not sure what most of this actually means, but the end result is that the i5 is a great car to drive, despite the eDrive40 weighing in at 2,130 kg and the xDrive M60 at a hefty 2,305 kg.

The eDrive40 takes 6 seconds to reach 62mph, which isn’t very fast by EV standards, but still enough to quickly and safely pass slower vehicles on A roads. That’s significantly quicker than the basic Mercedes EQE 300, which takes 7.4 seconds. The steering is classic BMW – firm and purposeful. If anything defines the BMW driving experience, it’s how solid the steering feels and the i5 represents the brand admirably in this regard.

The BMW xDrive M60 is fast… but there may be an even faster version on the horizon. james morris

The xDrive M60 cuts the 62mph sprint to 3.8 seconds, and after driving both cars back-to-back, I can confirm that the extra performance is completely obvious. Except for the one wearing a luxury suit, this car is a complete hooligan. The steering is a little heavier than the eDrive40 due to the front motor, but you still get great feedback that fills you with utmost confidence when you turn in at high speed and exit corners. The brakes on both cars work really well. The M60 really feels like a true M5 experience, only now it’s electric.

Except there’s no electric M5 version of the i5 – not yet. Rumors of a massive 1,006hp electric BMW 5-Series have been floating around for a few years, and it makes no sense that the xDrive M60 isn’t actually called the M5 (or should it be the Mi5, unless it’s done with British intelligence Not to be easily confused with agency). At the time of the launch, BMW representatives neither confirmed nor denied that the 1,006 hp car was still in the works, but they also said the M60 was not the last word in i5 power. Reading between those lines, there’s an even more insane 5-Series on the horizon, possibly in 2024, and it may even be available as a Touring. I really can’t wait.