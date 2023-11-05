November 5, 2023
The Block: Stock Poised for a Big Move (Technical Analysis)


lock Stock

I found that Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has a good technical set-up for the stock that is supported by positive earnings reports, high guidance, attractive valuations, and strong expected long-term growth.

The positive Q3 2023 results are a potential catalyst for the stock to move higher at least until the next earnings report or major catalyst. This catalyst appears to have stabilized the stock at a bottom and recovery formation. This could push the stock higher to recover the ground lost over the past two years.

Block Inc. (SQ) Daily Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

Block Inc. (SQ) Weekly Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

Block Inc. (SQ) Monthly Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

Source: seekingalpha.com

