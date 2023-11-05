The Block: Stock Poised for a Big Move (Technical Analysis)

lock Stock

I found that Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has a good technical set-up for the stock that is supported by positive earnings reports, high guidance, attractive valuations, and strong expected long-term growth.

The positive Q3 2023 results are a potential catalyst for the stock to move higher at least until the next earnings report or major catalyst. This catalyst appears to have stabilized the stock at a bottom and recovery formation. This could push the stock higher to recover the ground lost over the past two years.

Q3 earnings report as catalyst

The block achieved net revenue growth of $5.62 billion, above the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. This was 3.5% above estimates and 24% above Q3 2022. The block also achieved EPS of $0.55 for Q3 2023, above analysts’ estimates of $0.46. This is 19.6% above estimates and 30.1% above Q3 2022 EPS of $0.42.

Transaction-based revenue increased 9% to $1.66 billion in Q3 2022. However, the block fell slightly short of Visible Alpha’s estimate of $61.1 billion for gross payments volume and ended with $60.1 billion for the third quarter. The good thing is that gross payment volume is still 10.5% higher than Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $477 million, up 46% from Q3 2022. This is a record high for quarterly EBITDA for the company. Block reiterated its guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, slightly below Visible Alpha’s estimate of $1.52 billion. The company also guided for adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion in 2024, higher than Visible Alpha’s estimate of $1.94 billion. The $2.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA would be nearly 40% above Block’s guidance of $1.66 billion for 2023. Therefore, significant growth is expected for 2024.

These achievements were largely the result of the strong performance of Square and Cash App during Q3. Square’s gross profit rose 15% to $899 million while Cash App’s gross profit rose an impressive 27% to $984 million.

These positive results and guidance could act as a catalyst to drive the stock higher over the next few months or until the next catalyst arrives. The next catalyst will likely be the next earnings report on February 22, 2024, unless there are other significant developments on the block between now and then.

strong technical system

Block Inc. (SQ) Daily Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

The daily stock chart above shows the bullish divergence between the stock price and the MACD and RSI indicators. The price has recently declined from higher to lower levels, while the MACD and RSI indicators have increased over the same period. This may result in a change in the stock’s trend from negative to positive.

The MACD indicator (middle of the chart) recently rose above the red signal line as the histogram shifted from red bars to green bars. The purple RSI line (bottom of the chart) recently crossed above the yellow moving average line and moved above 50. Both of these show a positive change in trend. This reflects new positive momentum for the stock which may continue given the recent positive earnings report.

Block Inc. (SQ) Weekly Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

The weekly chart above shows a recent strong green candle as a result of a positive earnings report. The blue MACD indicator in the middle of the chart looks like it is about to cross the red signal line as the histogram changes from red to pink. The purple RSI at the bottom of the chart moved above the yellow moving average from an oversold position. This looks positive for the stock. If the blue MACD line crosses above the red signal line and the bars of the histogram turn green, this will signal a long-term change in trend back to positive.

Block Inc. (SQ) Monthly Stock Chart w/ MACD & RSI (tradingview.com)

I zoomed out to the monthly chart above where each candle represents an entire month. The important point I wanted to make regarding the monthly chart is that it looks like the stock may be bottoming out at multi-year support levels. Support has been found between the $30 and $50 range over the past 5 years.

MACD and RSI are showing bullish divergence against stock price from 2022 to present. The MACD and RSI remained mildly bullish during this time period, while the stock declined. This suggests that the momentum may change back towards a positive new uptrend.

Some may say that the stock is forming a head and shoulders pattern which is typically bearish. However, even if this is true, the next resistance lies in the $80 to $90 range and the left shoulder sits at $100. Therefore, a strong rally can occur even in a long-term bearish situation.

Of course, the fundamental performance of the block should determine the next move for the stock in this long-term period. If the company continues to perform well in terms of revenue/earnings growth, the stock is likely to rise over time and refute the bearish sentiment.

Data by YCharts

The above chart compares Block’s stock price and EBITDA growth. The stock is matching up well with EBITDA growth. Recently, EBITDA growth has outpaced the share price, creating a huge gap. This means that there is still some improvement left in the share price. The stock made a significant increase in the difference between EBITDA and stock price during the period from 2016 to 2021. Therefore, a similar set-up could lead to another strong upside for the stock if EBITDA continues to grow.

low valuation

There are other aspects of the stock that could help further bullish sentiment. A major factor is the low valuation of the stock. I’m using the PEG ratio for Block because the company is expected to have average annual earnings growth of about 34% over the next 3 to 5 years. This is significantly higher than the sector average of 9%. The block is trading with a low PEG ratio of only 0.61 (below the sector mean of 1.21). This is also significantly lower than the software infrastructure industry’s PEG 2.3.

The growth stocks I cover perform well when the PEG is between one and two. So, when I see a stock with a PEG below one, it looks even more interesting as an investment from a valuation perspective. The stock’s new momentum from the recent Q3 earnings report and positive guidance gives it plenty of room to move above this low valuation.

The block’s strong expected revenue and earnings growth are likely to drive the stock to above-average gains in 2024. The block said in its Q3 2023 earnings conference call that it expects 2024 to be its “strongest year of profitability ever.” The block hopes to achieve this through margin expansion by increasing operational efficiency and reducing expenses.

The block’s long-term outlook

Block’s stock is poised to perform well next year from a bullish technical set-up, supported by above-average revenue/EBITDA growth from an attractive low valuation. The company expects 2024 to be its most profitable year ever as efforts move towards increasing margins.

If Block’s expectations of around 40% EBITDA growth for 2024 are achieved, the stock is likely to outperform the broader market next year. Of course, the main risk to the company and the stock is a potential economic recession that could reduce demand for Square and Cash App transactions. Moreover, a market correction is likely to push the broader market as well as the stocks in the block.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $75 for the stock, which is 54% above the current price. The target is supported from a technical perspective as $75 is close to the next level of resistance for the stock. Target’s low valuation is also supported by expectations of strong revenue EBITDA growth.

Source: seekingalpha.com