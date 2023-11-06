The Block Inc. reports strong third-quarter earnings, sets ambitious targets for 2026

Jack Dorsey-run Block Inc. recently released its third-quarter earnings report, showing an impressive improvement in its financial performance. The company’s net sales increased to $5.62 billion, a significant increase of 24% over the previous year. However, when only non-Bitcoin businesses were considered, the block’s revenue increased 16% from the previous year to $3.19 billion. As Bitcoin sales surged to $2.42 billion, the company’s shareholder letter highlighted the cryptocurrency’s growing impact on its earnings.

The bloc’s ambitious 2026 vision

Boldly, Block Inc. has decided to adopt the ‘Rule of 40’ by 2026. The business is expected to maintain mid-teens gross profit growth and adjusted operating income margins of 20% in the future. This vision emphasizes the bloc’s dedication to long-term financial growth and stability.

The growing number of Block users was also revealed in the shareholder letter. Cash App Pay service experienced incredible growth; As of September, there were more than two million active monthly users – a number that has quadrupled since June. Meanwhile, Bitcoin sales increased significantly in the third quarter, reaching $2.42 billion, a 37% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, Bitcoin saw a strong 22% year-over-year increase in gross profit, which totaled $45 million.

As part of its proactive strategy, the firm authorized the buyback of $1 billion of its shares for the first time. This was a deliberate move to counter the weak results of share-based pay.

Block’s impressive Q3 profitability results are in line with other industry players, such as Coinbase, which also posted impressive net profit numbers for the same quarter, and MicroStrategy, which revealed more Bitcoin acquisitions completed in October.

The shareholder letter also emphasized the block’s pledge to keep the number of employees to a minimum. It has no intention of hiring more than 12,000 people until the company determines that the business has “meaningfully outpaced company growth.”

By including Bitcoin as an asset on its balance sheet, Block Inc. has strengthened its position in the cryptocurrency industry. Specifically, the business purchased Bitcoin for $50 million in the last quarter of 2020 and an additional $170 million in the first quarter of 2021.

It is important to remember that because Bitcoin is an intangible asset with an unlimited life, if the asset being appraised loses its value due to impairment losses if its market value falls below its book value. The Block Inc. announced no impairment losses on its Bitcoin assets in the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating its stability and resilience in the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market.

Source: igaming.org