The Block CEO Jack Dorsey leads $6.2M investment round in decentralized Bitcoin mining pool - The Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block Inc. SQ CEO jack dorsey Has led the seed funding round for Mumolin, Inc.A Wyoming-based company that aims to decentralize Bitcoin BTC/USD mining through its new initiative, OCEAN.

What happened: reported a successful $6.2 million seed funding round led by Mumolin, according to a press release Dorsey. Other participants included investment groups such as Ally, Barefoot Bitcoin Fund, Moonkite, NewLayer Capital, And this Bitcoin Opportunity Fund.

The funds will be deployed to launch OCEAN, a platform designed to tackle the issue of centralization in Bitcoin mining pools – a concern that Dorsey and other investors believe Bitcoin’s Unique features may be compromised.

OCEAN stands out as the first transparent, non-custodial platform where miners receive block rewards directly from Coinbase transactions, eliminating the risk of traditional pools blocking miners’ payments.

Mumolin co-founder said, “Traditional Bitcoin mining pools keep exclusive custody of block rewards and transaction fees before distributing them among miners. OCEAN’s non-custodial payments, directly from the block reward, eliminate this risk and “Reduces undue influence of pools on miners.” and president mark artemko,

Primarily, the OCEAN team is focusing on three areas: centralization, custodialism, and transparency of block template creation. They aim to launch further phases of Bitcoin decentralization enhancements and updates in 2024.

Photo Courtesy: TED Conference on Flickr

