'The Black Godfather' changed the music business forever. he was my father too

between In August this year, three music industry giants died within 72 hours of each other: A&M Records founder Jerry Moss; music lawyer Abe Sommer; And my father, the “Black Godfather” himself, Clarence Avant. These three men helped define the recording industry of the last six decades, and what’s more, they were inseparable best friends.

Sommer, Moss, and Avant met in New York City in the early 1960s, and in the six decades since, they have never left each other, never let their “soul contract” expire. The synchronicity of their passing just a few days apart makes me wonder whether they couldn’t cope with being on the planet at the same time that one of them was gone – that is, how close they were.

Abe Sommer’s career includes almost too many highlights to list: he helped Lou Adler create the Monterey Pop Festival, where Sommer’s guest that weekend, Clive Davis, heard Janis Joplin and later signed her; Sommer’s friend Jerry Moss signed Joe Cocker after Sommer and Moss attended Woodstock together; And in 1971, Sommer helped sign the Rolling Stones’ largest music contract ever, earning the band a deal worth $1 million per album and 10 percent royalties. The roster of other musicians whose careers he helped could never be matched: beyond the Stones, there were the Beach Boys, the Mamas and the Papas, Neil Diamond, the Doors.

Jerry Moss and Herb Alpert founded A&M Records in 1962 (Abe Sommer remained A&M’s lawyer for many years). Like Sommer’s client list, Moss’s roll call of acts at A&M is Hall of Fame level: a very partial list includes the Carpenters, Cat Stevens, Supertramp, the Sex Pistols (for one week only!), Sting. And police will be involved. Suzanne Vega, Janet Jackson, Bryan Adams, The Go-Go’s, Burt Bacharach, Barry White, Sheryl Crow… and many more.

As for my father, he was part manager, part advisor, part power broker; A mentor, advisor, and counselor, and above all, a pioneer, helping the careers of people like Lalo Shiffrin, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, L.A. Reid and Babyface, Alexander O’Neal, Hank Aaron, Jim Brown, Andrew Young, Used to be. , Bill Clinton – Like Sommer and Moss, the recipients of his influence could fill the pages of this magazine.

My father first revealed the power of his famous negotiation skills in the late 1960s, when he offered Moss the chance to sign Creed Taylor, a renowned jazz producer, to A&M. Moss pointed out that Taylor was already signed elsewhere for $35,000 – ridiculously ignoring that little issue of an established contract, my father asked for a total package of $450,000 for Creed, and Moss took the money. spend up.

Establishing his own label, Sussex Records (named from a blend of “success” and “sex”) in 1969, my father helped bring Bill Withers to prominence, as well as Sixto Rodriguez (whose recent ), as well as several white acts, including Dennis Coffey and his seminal track, “Scorpio”. It was rare for a black-run label to include white artists like Coffee and Gallery, who gave my father his first number one hit (“It’s So Nice to Be with You”), but as he says The Black Godfather, The Netflix documentary we did about his life, “Who Cares What He Is? this is music.”

But by the mid-seventies my father had outdone himself by founding KAGB, the only black-owned radio station in Los Angeles at the time, but he didn’t know enough about radio to run it. Money problems increased rapidly. He could no longer pay Withers, who had left Sussex; This broke both my and my father’s hearts (I was already heartbroken before Bill’s wedding when I, at age five, realized that he would not actually marry me). My family faced losing their home, their entire world.

And then my father remembered his mantra:

“I don’t have any problems – I have friends.”

When he opened the envelope and saw the check, my father sat in his car crying; He didn’t have any problems, he had friends.

In one day In the midst of my father’s impending financial crisis, Moss called him.

“Come,” he said, “I need to see a contract…”

My father drove from our house on the Trousdale estate to the A&M lot, but when my father got there, suddenly Moss didn’t want him to look at the contract. Moss handed my dad a large manila envelope and said, “Read this when you get home.”

“You drove me all over town and now you don’t want me to read this?” Clarence said this, ignoring the fact that our house was less than 15 minutes from Jerry’s on North LaBrea.

Once my dad got into his car and drove away, he began to have a nagging feeling that something was wrong, causing him to pull over on a side road away from Sunset. There, they opened the envelope and discovered it was nothing more than a fake contract… along with a smaller envelope, inside of which was a check, and a note from Jerry Moss:

“Clarence: Take care of your family. Pay us back when you’re ready. We love you. Jerry and Herb.”

My father was sobbing sitting in his car; He didn’t have any problems, he had friends. Moss and Alpert’s immense love and generosity, along with the vital help of many other dear industry friends, helped my father save our world and establish Tabu Records in 1975. After all my father – a man who grew up in Jim Crow South, farmed cotton and tobacco from the age of six, and was so poor that he had to eat chicken-feet soup and lunch at school for his lunch. He went on to become Chairman of the Board at Motown Records, support various political campaigns, and eventually become a dear friend of Barack and Michelle Obama. (He also paid all his friends back.) As Pharrell Williams said in a tribute: “He is the ultimate example of what change looks like… and what the success of change looks like. … He is a black man. He was the godfather of a dream and the godfather of an American dream.”

Moss, Sommer, Avant (from left) together in May.

Photo courtesy of Avant Family

Sometimes In the late sixties, Abe Sommer brought my parents to a party hosted by Dinah Shore at Trousdale Estates, a secluded corner north of Beverly Hills. My father, loving its energy because it reminded him of his childhood home in North Carolina, declared that night that if he could ever live there, he would.

But in the late sixties, black people lived not in Beverly Hills, but in Baldwin Hills. My father’s boss at the time, talent manager Joe Glaser, urged my father to buy a place in Trousdale somehow – he even asked my father to make a down payment. When Glaser died in 1969, my father thought he would have to return the property, until Glaser’s (and Al Capone’s!) attorney, Sidney Korshak, called my father, saying, “Forgive the loan. It has been given,” and suddenly disconnected the phone.

Sommer later helped my father form Sussex Records and helped arrange deals with Withers, Coffey and Rodriguez. But Somer was also a major part of my life growing up – he was always visible. When, in December 2020, my mother, Jacqueline Avant, was shot by an intruder in the same house in Trousdale, Sommer and Moss were the first people to come to my house after her death. Their presence showed me that no matter how much I was feeling the loss of my mother, we would all get through this together.

I recently wrote a book, Think you will be happy, About my mother’s life, and dealing with grief, and although my focus in that book remained on telling her story and helping readers move forward positively through loss with patience, grace, and gratitude Yes, my father and his group of friends are also important in this. I was very fortunate to grow up with these giants in my life; He was creative and larger than life and inspired us children to excel.

Moss, in particular, had already realized that music meant everything to me: one night in 1981, he came to our house for his regular dinner, and at some point during the meal, he asked me, then a budding teenager, Asked me what I wanted. To be when I was older.

“I really want to be my girl,” I said, paraphrasing Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty. From that moment on, impressed by my growing confidence, Moss would send me gift boxes filled with pressings of his upcoming releases, including records by my favorite band of all time, the Police. It was Moss who took me to his show at the Hollywood Park Racetrack on October 6, 1983. synchronicity tour (he took me before Ghost in the Machine Tour, too). There I was, 15 years old, reciting the lyrics to my favorite song, “Tea in the Sahara,” while my parents marveled at my word-for-word knowledge of every single Sting song. At one point I turned to Moss, and asked, quoting the lyrics from “Tea in the Sahara”, “What do you think the ‘Sisters and I’ want before we die?”

Moss said, “One day you’ll come work for me.”

And I did. Early in my career I would work for A&M Records in R&B promotion and marketing, the same place Moss handed my father the check that saved my family. As far as that incredible act of generosity towards my family, Moss always said he wouldn’t let his friends drown, which meshed well with my mother’s mantra that we as a family Will sink or swim together, as this inspired me. , too (well, mine was stolen – and from whom? – sting). This is a mantra I had to lean on heavily after two heartbreaking losses of my mother and father: “When the world is headed for recession, make the best of what you still have around.”

However, as of May 2023, at least three of the wise men of music, Moss, Sommer and Avant, were still around. That month, they and their extended families gathered at Moss’s home for a celebration of his 88th birthday. Still attractive in silk shirts and jackets, Moss remained an imposing figure – over six feet tall, still luminous, still handsome, still charismatic. Across the table from them sat Sommer and next to him sat my father, who was still deeply mourning my mother’s passing, but at least, like the rest of us, had vowed to be his normal, irritable self. Were able to try. Preposition. Although we didn’t know it at the time, this was the final scene of this extraordinary buddy movie – exactly three months later these three people, whose friendship had never faltered, and who had been at the forefront of the music business for the past 60 years, would come to an end.

At one point that day, I noticed my father fussing in the space between me and Moss, and I wondered if he had dropped his handkerchief or spilled some food… but no – he had just dropped his hand. Moss, and they sat there for the next half hour, holding each other like besties from kindergarten. Now, facing their imminent end, they sat quietly in each other’s love for the last time, there were no problems with either of them, they were just friends.

Nicole Avant is the author of the new book Think You’ll Be Happy, available now.

