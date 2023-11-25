The Black Friday Market highlights black-owned businesses in southern Illinois. , consumer watch

CARBONDALE, Illinois (WSIL) — Gail Woolridge is the owner of GIGI Treats in Brookport, Illinois.

“I try to keep my prices low where people can afford it, especially with this inflation and stuff,” Woolridge says. I have pecan chocolate pecan clusters, peanut clusters, raisin clusters.

She went to Carbondale this weekend to sell chocolate products at the Black Friday Market with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois.

“I really enjoy meeting other vendors and customers. I have a lot of people who come back after getting their products delivered there. I get a lot of customers coming back,” Woolridge said.

He is one of 17 business owners with stations set up at University Mall. Elva Liddell is the organization’s financial secretary, and says this is her second time working at the market.

“This is a way to keep everyone indoors. Everyone gets a chance to see everyone who comes to the mall, and people get a chance to shop locally with vendors who are in the area,” Liddell says.

“We just want everyone to come out, have a good time, see what we offer and buy something.”

There were candles, spice blends and more that people could get, and Kelvin Mayniweathers was selling some of his photography.

“It’s good to have black businesses, black photographers, black artists represented in the community. I really enjoy the platform that this chamber has given us to be able to promote ourselves,” Mayniweathers said.

Chamber Vice President Nancy Maxwell shared that it makes sense to have the Black Friday Market.

“It’s so people can learn about them, learn about the products they sell,” Maxwell says. “The whole purpose of the Black Chamber is to uplift black businesses, and we’re trying to get on an equal footing with other businesses.”

Liddell shared that they will be having a Black Expo on February 10th at the Carbondale Civic Center, where people can shop from more business owners.

Source: www.wsiltv.com