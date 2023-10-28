The black belt billionaire sheikh who manages a trillion dollar fund has converted a Russian research ship into his personal 410 feet long ultra-luxury superyacht. 'Maria', which cost $250 million, can accommodate 54 guests, has a huge nightclub, business center and even a sushi bar. - LuxuryLaunch

Before the 410-foot Mariah superyacht became the floating palace of the Abu Dhabi royal, it was a Russian research vessel built in Poland during the 1990s. This outstanding ship was initially launched by the Szczecinska Yard in Poland and later completely rebuilt and relaunched by the Elefsis Shipyard in Greece in 2014 for its new royal owner. The interior is sleek and is the brainchild of H2 Yacht Design. One of the many exciting aspects of the Mariah, one of the largest yachts in the world, is that it was one of the most closely guarded yachts in the business.

Via YouTube/@Stephen Catafai

According to Charterworld, this $250 million Goliath can accommodate a whopping 54 guests in more than 27 rooms, while a crew of 60 in 30 cabins look after the maintenance of this elegant Elephsis beauty. If the sheer size of this motoryacht doesn’t impress you, perhaps its extensive list of features will. Maraya, which means ‘beloved by God’ in Arabic, certainly lives up to its name in the eyes of its rich owner. The 410-foot-long venue features a massive nightclub, a fully equipped spa, a business centre, a computer room, a games room, a gym, a private dining room, a sushi bar and a full-fledged cinema. The expansive decks offer multiple lounge spaces for entertaining and relaxation.

Source – Boat International

The boat has a helicopter platform and an arsenal of toys and tenders for exploring the blue sea in the most entertaining way. Roberto Lottini of interior suppliers Genesis Yachtlines noted, “Genesis was the first company in the world to create a full SOLAS design designed to accommodate more than 36 passengers using real wood veneer and to meet fire load calculations. The boat was capable of delivering.” He added, “On the Maraea, Genesis Yachtlines had to certify 11 different wood veneers – ash, bamboo, rosewood, sycamore, teak, zebrano, wenge, walnut, oak, ebony and cherry – for low flame spread and minimal Production characteristics with smoke and toxicity. The work was entrusted to Genesis Yachtlines as a ‘turnkey’ project, meaning we provided the interior complete with all its specifications: marble, upholstery, loose furniture, light fixtures, bathrooms, accessories, etc.

Via YouTube/@gibraltarsailing

According to Roberto Lottini, “This was the biggest challenge we have ever faced in the history of our company.” The $250 million Maryah yacht can achieve a maximum speed of 18 knots, thanks to its state-of-the-art anchor stabilizers, ensuring guests enjoy a smooth voyage. Its owner, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, bears annual maintenance costs of at least $25-$30 million. According to Maritime Traffic, the boat flying under the Cayman Islands flag departed from Gibraltar and is currently roaming in the North Sea.

Via Instagram/@tbzayed

Who is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan?

The Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi holds a number of senior roles in the public and private sectors in the emirate. Sheikh Khalifa appointed him as National Security Advisor in 2016. As Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, he is a key figure in one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the second largest globally with assets of approximately $1 trillion. Sheikh Tahnoun leads the prestigious Royal Abu Dhabi Group, which comprises more than 60 companies and 20,000 employees.

Sheikh Tahnoun with his brother Abu Dhabi Ruler Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Via Instagram/@mohammad_ae

Apart from politics, Sheikh Tahnoon is passionate about Jiu-Jitsu and holds a black belt. He studied combat sports in the US before founding the Abu Dhabi Combat Club and the ADCC World Submission Fighting Championships. His superyacht Mariaya joins other luxury ships from Al Nahyan House such as Azzam, Blue and Topaz, now known as A+.

Source: luxurylaunches.com