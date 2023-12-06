The Bitcoin bull rally is not over yet according to these big whales

Bitcoin has really heated up over the past few weeks, driving its price to new yearly highs above persistent price resistance. Bitcoin recently crossed $44,000, registering a gain of 15% in a 7-day time frame.

However, while the price increase can be partially attributed to the hype surrounding the spot Bitcoin ETF, on-chain data shows increased activity among many large holders. According to on-chain analytics platform Sentiment, the recent surge in the price of BTC is linked to an increase in the number of wallets holding more than 100 BTC.

Large Bitcoin wallets drive purchases

An X post by Sentiment revealed that the volume of wallets holding 100 BTC or more has been increasing for four weeks. Bitcoin experienced unprecedented growth in October with whales and large holders holding 100 to 1,000 BTC increasing by 16 wallets. As a result, BTC continued its price rise and surged above $30,000, which is the first price it will reach in the coming weeks.

However, sentiment data shows that November 9 saw a large drop in the number of large wallets, which is related to a brief period of profit taking, which saw Bitcoin fall from $37,000 to $35,500 by November 15.

Things started to change by mid-November, indicating that the bullish rally was not slowing down. The number of whale addresses holding 100 BTC or more began to increase around this time period, and 48 of these whale wallets have recovered over the past four weeks, indicating that these big players were busy stocking up on BTC during the rally. Are. According to Sentiment data, the number of such wallets is now around 16,000.

#bitcoincontinues to climb, reaching $44K just 2 hours ago. Current amount 100+ $BTC The wallet has a strong connection with this price increase. Since a major drop on November 9, 48 of these whale wallets have recovered over the past 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jJYVsPSbfk – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 5 December 2023

More BTC Gains in December?

December has historically been a mixed month of performance for Bitcoin. Although the crypto price last recorded a rise in October and November, it will rise by 46.92% in December. If a repeat occurs, Bitcoin could reach above $55,000 before the end of the year.

Source:

The recent Bitcoin price rally is somewhat different from previous rallies, as potential catalysts such as the next price halving and the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US are still to come. Santiment’s on-chain metrics regarding whale wallets reiterate the prediction of many crypto analysts that the recent price increase is the beginning of an extended bull run that will continue through 2024.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,767 after touching $44,000 for a few hours. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator signals a possible price return to the $37,000 support zone for BTC.

A #bitcoin A price correction is coming…the question is when? Well, the TD Sequential Indicator Suggests a Possibility $BTC Based on the daily and three-day charts, the price decline may start within the next 7 to 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/UwI1IMq4jo – Ali (@ali_charts) 5 December 2023

BTC price retests $44,000 | BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

Featured image from InfoMoney, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com