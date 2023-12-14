The 'Bitcoin Billionaire' Who Reportedly Offered Ruby Rose $430K in BTC Says It Was All a Hoax

It was the perfect viral story: An out-of-shape crypto billionaire was caught not only spending $62,000 a month on his favorite model’s OnlyFans, but also getting a tattoo of her face on his leg shortly thereafter . He allegedly begged her for an open relationship with frantic, unanswered messages over several weeks and offered her 10 bitcoins (about $430,000) if she would message him back.

Turns out, it was all a little too perfect.

Rapper and model Ruby Rose went viral days after posting multiple text messages on Twitter These were allegedly from a frustrated crypto whale – who was vacillating between yelling at her “I love you more than Bitcoin”, and offering to follow her orders while wearing a “sissy maid outfit” – said. That the fan in love has now finally come forward.

And his side of the story seems quite different from Rose’s story.

that man also came forward in a photo With Rose tagged as the “#1 spender”, he says he does not own thousands of Bitcoins, nor is he particularly rich. He never sent a message to Ruby Rose in his life.

His name is Lamar and he breeds dogs for porn stars.

In a podcast appearance yesterday, Lamar—who did not reveal his last name due to privacy concerns—claimed that he had never used OnlyFans or been engaged to Ruby Rose weeks before, when the rapper’s agents Contacted her through mutual friends into modeling. Industry and asked if he would be willing to take a photo with Rose for unknown purposes.

Lamar admitted that he may have been offered the program because he “looked like a guy who would spend $63,000 on a guy” with whom he was not in a relationship. But he says they got engaged even after being offered an undisclosed payment. Shortly thereafter, he said he had come to the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood to take dozens of photographs with Rose, before he was given a cigarette and sent back.

A few days later, Rose’s agents contacted him again, Lamar says, to see if he was ready to move on. The two parties eventually agreed that Lamar would get Rose’s face tattooed on his leg in exchange for a second, larger payment.

Lamar did not disclose the size of that follow-up fee, only saying that, ultimately, he should have asked for more. Apparently midway through the conversation, Lamar asked for advice from porn star Gina Valentina, whose cat and four dogs he frequents. He reportedly told her not to ask for less than $15,000.

Lamar claims he got the tattoo, sent a video of it to agents and put the whole thing out of his mind.

Then Rose posted.

Rose’s team inserted the actual video of Lamar’s tattoo into a series of uninterrupted text messages, which Lamar says he never wrote, sparking a viral phenomenon that sparked outrage. . wealth inequalityBut male stalker and sexual violence, and of course, on crypto, At the time of writing, Rose’s Twitter posts about Lamar have received a total of 221 million views.

Lamar says he had no idea what Rose’s team was planning to do with the content created for him.

“I didn’t know exactly what the story was,” he said. “I didn’t know I was a ‘bitcoin billionaire’.”

But the novelty of the experiment soon wore off once he was identified on the streets of Los Angeles as an alleged porn addict who said he would give up his millions in crypto to become Ruby Rose’s pet cuckold.

Her friends—many of whom work in the modeling and porn industries—began asking her about the post and questioning her character. Lamar says he couldn’t sleep for several days after the post was published.

decrypt Rose contacted representatives for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

It’s not all bad news for the dog groomer. He says that now he has made peace with the ordeal, he has no bitterness towards Rose and he wants to keep her face on his feet. And although he didn’t make as much as he likely did from the Twitter post, he’s already devising ways to cash in on his 15 minutes of fame.

The host of the “Ugly Inside” podcast — on which Lamar appeared — suggested on Tuesday that he should double down on the crypto angle of the whole saga, and start selling trading courses.

One host suggested, “You should scam them all.” “Say ‘This is King Cook, the Bitcoin guy,’ sign them up [for] $10,000 each…and then copy a course from YouTube.”

Lamar replied, “Actually I’ve already started it.”

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co