The biggest video games releasing in December 2023 – Decrypt

Game publishers brought out most of their heavy hitters in October and November, as big games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage gained huge audiences. In contrast, the December release calendar can’t help but look slim.

But that doesn’t mean it’s empty. In fact, in addition to Ubisoft’s massive new “Avatar” game based on the film franchise, there are a pair of highly anticipated blockchain games set to launch in December – including Final Fantasy creator Square Enix’s Symbiogenesis. Here’s a look at what we’re excited to play as the year ends.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (December 1)

It’s been a dozen years since we got a Dragon Quest Monsters game in the US, but Square Enix is ​​bringing the latest entry to the Switch for a December debut. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince brings the Dragon Quest spinoff series into the modern age, offering a blend of classic fantasy role-playing action with the monster-fighting pursuit of Pokémon. It’s been a busy time for RPGs on the Switch, with Super Mario RPG and Persona 5 Tactica having just dropped, but here’s another one to grab your attention.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (December 7)

Around this time last year, we wondered if anyone still cared about “Avatar.” We immediately learned that they did so when the sequel film “Avatar: The Way of Water” again dominated the box office. So we’re less skeptical about the prospect of Ubisoft’s latest video game adaptation of the James Cameron sci-fi fantasy franchise, which takes place on the gorgeous, open terrain on the planet Pandora and lets you fly through the skies, fight off military raiders, and free Allows for detailed exploration. , Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Symbiogenesis (December)

Gamers may be nervous about the prospect of NFTs and tokens in games, but some of the world’s largest game publishers see their future in this area. Notably, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts creator Square Enix has been venturing into the blockchain world for several years, and the company is preparing to release its first native Ethereum NFT game, Symbiogenesis. The story-driven PC game is set to launch in December following an initial minting of just 500 Ethereum NFTs, making it an interesting experiment from the industry giant. Read our preview to learn more about what to expect from Symbiogenesis.

Shrapnel Early Access (December)

Symbiogenesis isn’t the only anticipated blockchain game that players will get their first taste of in December. Shrapnel is one of the hottest crypto games on the horizon, as the first-person shooter features attractive “AAA” graphics and frenetic competitive blasting – all with the possibility of user ownership of unique items and the ability for players to monetize them. has been added. -Sports compositions. We got a promising taste of the PC game in March, and now developer Neon is ready to unlock early access for players who purchase a key.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co