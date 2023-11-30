Some of Hong Kong’s most famous pro-democracy activists were prosecuted on Monday in the largest-ever trial under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent.

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday began hearing final arguments by some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent.

The demolition case of the activists is the largest prosecution under the law to date.

The law, enforced by the ruling Communist Party since its return to China in 1997, has been criticized for suppressing dissent and threatening Hong Kong’s autonomy and global trading position.

Sixteen defendants, including well-known figures such as legal scholar Benny Tai, former student leader Joshua Wong and opposition party leaders Wu Chi-wai and Alvin Yeung, face potentially life in prison if found guilty.

The men were part of a group of 47 pro-democracy figures arrested in 2021 under a national security law imposed in response to the 2019 protests. The charges relate to his participation in the unofficial 2020 primary election held to select pro-democracy candidates for the Legislative Council.

Prosecutors accused him of trying to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and topple the city’s leader by seizing the majority to veto the budget.

The pro-democracy movement has largely dried up after activists were jailed or went into exile. A growing number of young professionals have responded to the erosion of Hong Kong’s Western-style civil liberties by moving to Britain, the United States, and other countries. The United States imposed sanctions on officials it said were guilty of abuses.

Before opening statements, 16 activists pleaded innocent in front of judges who had been approved by the city leader to oversee the case. Former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung said, “For me, pleading guilty is not a crime.”

Those who intend to plead guilty will receive punishment after a trial. Some of them, including Joshua Wong and former district councilor Lester Shum, were in the courtroom to observe the trial.

The court also heard that four of the 47 activists would give evidence as prosecution witnesses.

Earlier in the morning, more than 200 people, including relatives and friends of the defendants, stood outside the court building as local police increased security in the area.

Some people at the front of the line, including a group of more than 10 who arrived at 6 a.m. to secure seats for the hearing, said they had no idea what the trial was about. This prompted pro-democracy activists among the audience to question whether they were just trying to occupy seats to deny other members of the public a place to watch the high-profile trial.

The trial is expected to last 90 days. The case is being investigated internationally, with advocacy groups and politicians condemning the allegations.

Hannah Young, deputy regional director of Amnesty International, called for the charges to be dropped, saying that activists were forced to decide whether to accept liability for “a non-existent crime” in exchange for a potential penalty reduction. Or fight a losing battle.

He said, “With this mass testing, the Hong Kong government is attempting to shut down all meaningful political participation in Hong Kong.”

But he said authorities will never be able to completely silence dissidents, pointing to protests outside the court.

The government postponed the legislative election, scheduled to be held after the primary election, citing public health risks during the coronavirus pandemic. The electoral system was later changed to give Beijing greater control over who is elected to Hong Kong’s legislature.

The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces to interfere in city affairs, as well as terrorism. Apart from the activists, pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai is also facing charges of collusion under the law.

