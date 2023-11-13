The biggest trends in graphic design for 2024, as the creative industry predicts

The world is in a rocky place right now. But the good news is that no matter what happens to the economy in 2024, graphic design will be in demand… perhaps more than ever.

As businesses struggle to survive the coming global upheaval, good design will be vital in helping them stand out, connect with their audiences and build the brand loyalty they so desperately need.

However, knowing this is not enough. Graphic designers need to know where the work is likely to be, what skills they may need to learn, and where to best focus their efforts. So, as we approach an uncertain new year, we consulted with industry leaders to provide insight into the future direction of graphic design.

These predictions cover everything from new business models to new production methods and major developments in how we create graphic designs. So read on to find out how the graphic design profession will change in the coming 12 months and what you need to do to keep pace.

Trend 1: Subscription-Based Agency Work

Our first two trends are not about any particular visual style or graphic design technique, but a more fundamental innovation in how agencies do business. Primary’s Nick Pattison sets the scene.

“Right now, we live in a rapidly changing field, where many designers are still working from home and others are opening side practices or small studios,” he explains. “At the same time, the advent of design tools and AI is accelerating the speed with which these designers can create, communicate, and deliver.

He added, “Customers expect more in less time, and designers are looking for new ways to serve these customers while generating more regular, predictable income.” “As a result, productization, where designers have simple value packages built around certain deliverables, is on the rise.”

extent of work by primary

This led to the explosion of the ‘design subscription’ agency model this year. “This model requires clients to pay a fixed monthly fee for unlimited design work,” Nick explains. “Almost every website design firm I know offers this now.” Designer and Superfried founder Mark Richardson has also noticed this trend. “These memberships are marketed largely in terms of making money and minimal time investment,” he said. “Which is confusing, because I would have thought that would make their customers angry!”

Trend 2: Brand Sprint

Ultimately, Mark expects the design subscription trend to fade out in 2024. “However, with continued improvements in AI, perhaps it will become even more attractive and develop as a potential model,” he suggests.

Meanwhile, Nick points to an alternative approach. “Other studios like us are finding success, primarily with a different twist on commercialization,” he explains. “After years of offering a variety of services, we now offer only one service at a fixed price, called ‘Brand Sprint.’”

Function by Form for Tokyo Dome City

Color Mill by Universal Favorites

With this business model, the agency designs and delivers a new brand identity in two weeks for a fixed fee. “This has been extremely popular with our young startup clients, who can get to market quickly with a high-end identity that doesn’t break the bank,” reports Nick. “It also allows us to create a predictable pipeline of work, and we can economically map out the entire year based on a repeatable price.”

Trend 3: De-packaging and sustainable luxury

Climate change is bringing many new trends in design right now. However, one of the most important is the increasing commitment of brands to environmental responsibility in the design and manufacture of packaging.

So, what does this mean for the graphic design that adorns it? “With brands experimenting with packaging-less packaging, food packaging and paper-pulp outers, graphic real-estate on packs is becoming increasingly smaller, forcing designers to look at ways to create standouts, brand messaging and storytelling. Being challenged to think more creatively. It feels authentic,” says Chris Wilson of Stkmn.

“Sustainable material choices along with responsible manufacturing processes will continue to play a key role in design to 2024,” he predicted. “With fewer on-pack graphics, communicating brand and product details becomes challenging. However, with the introduction of smart graphics like clever use of color, streamlined layouts, and QR codes, it becomes possible to find unique ways to design within these constraints.” Provides.”

Project for the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society by Chris Wilson of Stkmn

Project for the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society by Chris Wilson of Stkmn

Chris offers a real-world example of the trend in action, “In a recent project with The Scotch Malt Whiskey Society, we designed the exterior of a hand-crafted paper-pulp bottle,” he explains. “The choice of environmentally conscious materials, hand-crafted production methods and the ability to add wood shavings from the original cask made for a visually impressive design. It not only tells the story of the whiskey making process and is a luxury “Maintains the aesthetic but also manages it while avoiding clichéd, green approaches to sustainability.”

Trend 4: The rise of dynamic type

F37 Design Director Duncan Gravestock believes kinetic and convertible variants, along with proprietary convertible sliders, will play a major role for brands in the year ahead.

“Brands will want to find new ways to look authentic and unique,” ​​he predicts, with more emphasis on type to do the heavy lifting. More and more brands will task motion designers and typographers with telling their brand story. More dynamic and expressive ways.

He added, “We have already seen this with Collins’s work for the San Francisco Symphony in 2022.” “Then, more recently, Endform Studios’ Tokyo Dome City and Studio Kiln’s Too Much to Watch brand identity have been created. Kinetic typography has been increasingly used as a focal point of brand and design over the last few years, so we Don’t see this stopping any time soon.”

Studio Kiln’s brand identity is a sight to behold

Studio Kiln’s brand identity is a sight to behold

Studio Kiln’s brand identity is a sight to behold

Collins works for the San Francisco Symphony

AI also has a role to play in advancing typography. “We’ve already seen work on #ProjectGlyphEase,” he said. “In their words, a designer has to create three reference letters in a chosen style from existing vector shapes, or ones they draw on paper by hand, and the technology automatically creates the remaining letters in a consistent style. Summary In, type 2024 is either going to move, or it will move you.”

Trend 5: The real meets the real

Do you remember the Instagram-driven trend in the late 2010s of people projecting the ‘perfect life’? Jessica Strelioff, designer at Goodside Studio, says it’s been in decline for some time, “whether it’s because of the aging of Gen Z or because of the pandemic, which has disrupted any form of life without flaws.” Because of that, the beginning of 2020 saw a refreshing turn towards the raw and unfiltered,” she says. “We’ve traded carefully manicured photoshoots for a grainy, indifferent treatment with in-your-face angles that would have been considered ‘unflattering’ even five years ago.”

As Jessica looks toward 2024, she predicts that today’s ‘real’ could turn into tomorrow’s ‘surreal’. She explains, “We see it as a cultural response to the absurdity of modern life and an industry-wide response to the powerful productive tools we have.” “This trend is partly escapism from daily work, partly a longing for play. We think we will see a trend toward surrealism in 2024.”

What will that look like in practice? “We’ll see more brands imagining lush, gorgeous world scenarios with rich and vivid detail,” says Danielle Laroy, strategist at Goodside Studio. “We’ll likely see typography move further into the experimental and the ornate, paired with a smart, edgy brand voice to keep things balanced, grounded and real. Of course, smart brands will put customers at the center of these ethereal experiences, transporting Will people in a way that feels distinctly personal and distinctly playful.

Work by Goodside Studio for Superorganism

Work by Goodside Studio for Superorganism

She adds, “At Goodside, we recently experimented with blurring this real-unreal line when developing the brand for Superorganism, a biodiversity venture firm.” “Using close-up imagery of endangered and exotic species, we invited viewers to take a closer look, question our reality today, and imagine what tomorrow might hold. We took it a step further, using our Established the brand in surreal mockups of dreamy landscapes and ecosystems. Going into 2024, we’d love to see and do a lot more of this.”

Trend 6: Backlash against AI

As we’ve covered extensively on Creative Boom, AI has not been universally popular among the design community in 2023. So, will we see a big backlash against this increasingly scary technology in 2024?

Mark believes there’s a good chance. “Could there be a new movement where someone would set up a club or badge declaring ‘AI free zone – all creative work produced by humans’?” He thinks. “Could this be a way to appeal to and attract a specific demographic concerned about the effects of rapid technological progress? Or is it a recipe for failure; is adopting it to stay in the race the only way to prosperity? Is there a way?”

Marble designed by SuperFride, available on F37X

Trend 7: To BCorp or not to BCorp

Another trend Mark expects to see in 2024 is many more studios applying for B Corp status. He argues, “There is growing concern regarding the environment, and the creative industries are a sensitive and caring group.” “In the tough financial environment, many may feel this will give them an edge in the final shortlist, although the costs involved may curb even some good intentions. With an educational background in that area, I would also like to consider the option for the next SuperFriday.” Investigating the year – if funds allow.”

Trend 8: Products and services created by designers for designers

Creating products and tools for the benefit of the community and wider industry has always been something that graphic designers are very good at. But Radim Malinik, designer and founder of Brand Nu, believes that 2024 could (and definitely should) be the year when it takes off.

He explains, “On a daily basis, we help other people create commercial brands and get them off the ground, yet we often neglect what we can bring to the world ourselves.” “Our creative time and energy contributes to branding systems, advertising campaigns and detailed marketing. I believe this should be cherished, so that there is also room for personal growth and explorations to further our own journey. “

Brand Nu designer and founder Radim Malinik releases two new books

Radim believes there has never been a better time to launch a creative business endeavor without the interference of the gatekeepers of the past. “More and more creative people are stepping into a world that is potentially filled with risk and uncertainty, which in turn could have consequences that change their career or business,” he enthuses. “We have never been more connected and willing to share our learnings and advice to ensure we continue to grow as a community and industry.

“Whether it’s online tools, practical mobile apps, or even self-published zines and even books, starting small often helps open new doors and find new audiences and communities. What once seemed impossible has now become a much easier reality. We learn. We do. And we share. And we need to do it more.”

Source: www.creativeboom.com