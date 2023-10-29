The biggest themes stock investors should keep an eye on are recessionary headwinds

Bank of America strategists have listed the themes investors should keep an eye on amid recessionary headwinds.

De-globalisation, inflation and rising borrowing costs all represent ongoing risks.

But in Bank of America’s view, there is still reason for optimism on the economy and markets.

As the U.S. economy and markets face recessionary headwinds, Bank of America outlines the key themes investors should keep an eye on, and why there are still reasons for optimism.

In a note to clients on Friday, strategists led by Savita Subramanian and Ohsung Kwon pointed to de-globalization, inflation and rising costs of capital.

He said, “The economy has weathered a global pandemic and seen the sharpest rise in rates since then, two wars, inflation tripled and then halved, the fiscal deficit soared, massive labor strikes – when “Until AI takes over all our jobs,” he said. , “Consensus long-term growth expectations for S&P 500 earnings have fallen to record lows, a powerful headwind indicator.”

A changing global landscape

Bank of America said de-globalization could be a drag on margins, as it limits cost, labor and tax arbitrage opportunities.

But American companies have been distancing themselves from China since 2017 and margins have remained stagnant. For example, China’s diminished role in trade with the US has been offset by imports from Mexico and Canada.

At the same time, the US has pressured Big Tech to move some production systems back to American soil.

“It’s bullish for some stocks through lower exposure to capital spending, jobs, consumption and slower sectors,” Bank of America strategists said. The focus on energy independence also looks encouraging for the economy, he said.

inflation

It is up in the air whether inflation will remain stable or fluctuate, as recent years have seen stagflation, hyperinflation, deflation and reinflation, according to the bank.

Strategists distinguished between stocks that could see returns in high versus low inflation scenarios.

Among S&P 500 companies whose performance showed a strong positive correlation with BofA’s inflation composite, names in commodities led the way, including Freeport-McMoRan, Mosaic and Devon Energy.

Those that showed a negative relationship were mostly consumer-facing names, including Amazon, Best Buy, O’Reilly Automotive and Clorox.

end of easy money

Bank of America cautioned that central bank rate hikes “have pushed up the cost of capital projections.” Until recently, some companies earned more on cheap debt and free money, while others earned less amid a lack of capital in some sectors, strategists said.

According to the note, rising borrowing costs pose a slowdown risk to earnings growth, but labor efficiency and artificial intelligence may see an improvement.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com