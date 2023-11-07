The biggest source of money laundering in Gaza is hidden in plain sight

Press play to listen to this article

Voiced by artificial intelligence.

Isabel Oakeshott is international editor at UK Talk TV,

On October 7, a little more than a fortnight after the Hamas attacks, global money-laundering experts gathered in Paris to discuss how to disrupt the flow of funds to terrorists.

Delegates included representatives from Interpol, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations, and the World Bank. Top on the agenda was the Middle East, with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – which oversees efforts by 40 countries to tackle dirty money – calling on those responsible to identify and disrupt increasingly complex and opaque structures. Efforts are being made to highlight the challenges being faced. and the systems used by extremists to hide money.

Even carrying out small-scale atrocities and suicide bombings costs money; The cost of murder and maiming on the scale of October 7 is in millions. And against this backdrop, the global campaign to combat illicit money flows has taken on new urgency. The stakes couldn’t be higher, but when it comes to Gaza, the agencies are thinking in the wrong direction.

Overall, the current scenario has made it difficult to tackle money laundering. For one, the rise of cryptocurrencies has complicated the task, allowing millions of anonymous transactions. The number of exchanges registered on the Bitcoin network has now reached almost half a million per day.

The increasing use of crowdfunding is equally worrying. In a type of reverse money laundering, “clean” cash donated by well-intentioned individuals and organizations is increasingly being used to pay for guns and military material that think they are supporting respectable causes. Are.

FATF research highlighted at the Paris meeting shows that Islamic State (IS), al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups are increasingly turning to crowdfunding platforms.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies and other officials are trying their best to keep up, while the FATF calls out governments that turn a blind eye, naming and shaming countries that provide black money to terrorists and the criminal underworld. Take inadequate measures to stop the flow of money.

Currently, only three regimes are considered so lax in their approach that they have been “blacklisted” and those are Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar. However, about 23 countries remain on the gray list – meaning they are subject to increased surveillance – and the status of other countries is due to be reviewed.

India, for example, should feel particularly nervous. A FATF investigation into its performance began this week. When the country was last inspected in 2010, several shortcomings in anti-money laundering measures were revealed.

Since then, the government’s grip on the problem has weakened dramatically, with experts estimating that money laundering through illicit trade accounts for up to 5 percent of India’s GDP. In the context of a rapidly growing economy – the country’s GDP recently crossed the $3.75 trillion mark – this is a huge number.

India’s intelligence agencies and police have no doubt about the links between illegal money and drugs, terror and crime syndicates. And a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry called it a “major threat to the country’s economy and security”, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go on a “war footing” against money laundering Is.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Pool photo by Evelyn Hockstein via Getty Images

Thus, FATR’s final assessment, which is due to take place in a few months, will be an interesting test of how stringent the organization is prepared to be.

However, as far as Hamas is concerned, this is all just tinkering around the edges. Israeli and United States intelligence agencies believe Iran sends up to 100 million a year to Hamas – but what about the hundreds of millions sent to Gaza by the United Nations?

Funded primarily by the US and the EU, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) effectively supports Hamas in Gaza, providing almost all essential public services in the territory, including education, health, key infrastructure and food supplies. Provides. Without UNRWA, everyday life in the Gaza Strip – depressing and chaotic – would collapse.

Hamas, the official government, is neither willing nor able to provide these basics, let alone grow the economy and create opportunities for a better life for all.

When UNRWA was first established in 1949 after the Arab–Israeli War, it supported approximately 700,000 displaced people – today, it serves approximately 5.6 million individuals designated as refugees. And over the past few years, there has been growing evidence that the agency is promoting Palestinian extremism, whether by employing individuals linked to Hamas or condoning the use of textbooks and materials in UNRWA-run schools that target Israel. Illegalize and defame Jews.

Hamas is also known to use the agency’s facilities to store weapons, hide tunnel entrances, and divert aid to its own purposes.

In August 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew funding to UNRWA, calling it an “extraordinarily flawed operation”. And when current President Joe Biden reversed the decision, the US State Department warned of a “high risk” that Hamas could “potentially receive indirect, unintended benefits from US aid to Gaza.” But Biden ignored this advice, and so the aid has continued to flow.

So while the IMF, World Bank, Interpol and their ilk can get their hands on hidden dirty money, in Gaza, the biggest source of financial support for terrorism is certainly hidden in plain sight.

Source: www.politico.eu