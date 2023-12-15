The biggest science news stories of 2023, chosen by New Scientist

Spiral galaxy M51, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope

ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Adamo (Stockholm University)/Feest JWST Team

From extraordinary heat to astonishing space imagery, new scientists Bringing you comprehensive coverage of the biggest developments, discoveries and events in science, technology, health and the environment in 2023. Here’s a summary of some of the best stories from this year.

Environment

Wildfires erupt on the Greek island of Rhodes in July 2023

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

The number of heat records broken in 2023 is staggering. Although we can’t say for sure until official figures come out next month, this year was almost certainly the hottest year ever recorded. This is an indication of how extraordinary the temperatures have been, new scientists This possibility was being reported as early as mid-June, well before summer began in the Northern Hemisphere.

A few weeks later a special series of events was observed. The average global air temperature recorded 2 meters above the Earth’s surface – essentially, a way of taking the temperature of the entire planet – reached its highest figure on July 3, but this record was quickly broken on July 4, which then Got mail on 5th. July and broke again the next day. By the end of August, we had seen the hottest three-month period on record, followed by the hottest September ever. In November, researchers announced the hottest 12 months on record.

In this backdrop, negotiations at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, UAE were a difficult affair. Whether the world would ultimately take action against fossil fuels was a major point of disagreement, and at one point the summit looked set to be cancelled. Finally, the world agreed to begin “moving away” from fossil fuels – which was the first time they were mentioned in the COP text – but many questions remain about what this means in practice.

Health

Weight loss drug Wegovi sees demand rise in 2023

Carsten Sneijbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wegovi’s weight loss formulation of semaglutide has been in demand this year like almost no other drug in history. As well as being incredibly effective for weight loss, early trials this year have shown that it may reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke and may even help treat addiction. Despite some moralizing about “quick solutions” to obesity, as well as drug shortages and difficulty in access, it is clear that a health revolution has begun.

Last year was the first year since 2019 when COVID-19 was not at the forefront of everyone’s minds. The World Health Organization announced on May 5 that the viral disease is no longer a public health emergency, in some sense bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end — at least for some. Millions of people are still experiencing lingering COVID symptoms, a condition about which little is still understood.

artificial intelligence

Writers in London held a rally in solidarity with striking American screenwriters who demanded that their jobs be saved by AI

Vuk Vlasic / Alamy Stock Photo

In rough terms, new scientists has published nearly 150 stories about artificial intelligence this year. Tech companies were vying with each other to compete, with OpenAI claiming “human-level performance” for its GPT-4 large language model and Google saying its Gemini model is even better. There were concerns about the rise of AI-powered misinformation, from the image of the Pope in a puffer jacket to the risk of a feedback loop of bias, as well as efforts to detect AI-generated text.

AI was also a topic of high-level discussion in politics and business. This led to a strike by Hollywood writers and actors, while world leaders, researchers and businessmen met at Bletchley Park in the UK in November to sign a declaration on the risks of the new technology. Indeed, this was the year AI went mainstream.

space

The galaxy’s dense center, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCI, Samuel Crowe (UVA)

The biggest space mission of the year was also one of the least expensive, with India’s low-budget Chandrayaan-3 moon landing costing just £60 million. India’s success made it the fourth country after the US, Soviet Union and China to land safely on the Moon. It came just days after a Russian probe crashed on the lunar surface in an effort to recapture that Soviet-era glory.

Further into space, the James Webb Space Telescope continues to shine, providing spectacular images and advancing our understanding of the universe, from the fastest-growing galaxy to the most distant black hole ever seen.

