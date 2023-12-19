The biggest risk to the stock market in 2024 could be a liquidity shock from the Fed.

One of the biggest risks for the stock market in 2024 is the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction program.

Ned Davis Research said the Fed could face a liquidity shock as Treasury issuance remains high.

“Powell has pledged to continue quantitative easing until the economy collapses,” NDR said.

While the stock market has hit new all-time highs to close out 2023, there is still a big risk lurking in 2024, according to a Tuesday note from Ned Davis Research.

That risk is for the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to shrink by about $100 billion per month, which could create a liquidity crisis as Treasury issuance remains high.

“One of the biggest macro risks to 2024 is a sustained reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet or quantitative tightening (QT),” the NDR warned.

So far, the Fed has reduced its balance sheet by about $1.3 trillion from its $9 trillion peak in 2022. But the bulk of that reduction came from the Fed reducing its use of the reverse repo facility, resulting in a minimal net impact on reserves. According to NDR, US banks have a hold on the Fed.

NDR said, “Effectively, the shrinking of the Fed’s balance sheet has had no impact on banking liquidity! No wonder why we are having difficulty seeing the impact of the Fed’s tightening cycle on the real economy.”

This is because a reverse repo is simply the Fed agreeing to sell a security and buy it back at a future date. But as the Fed moves to reduce its use of reverse repos, it is forced to reduce its balance sheet through reserves held by US banks. About half of the Fed’s balance sheet is made up of deposits from US banks.

But this is set to change in 2024, and this could lead to a huge drop in liquidity which will ultimately negatively impact the stock market.

“If the Fed keeps going with QT and the Treasury keeps issuing lots of Treasury bills (both very good bets), the reverse repo facility will go to zero, probably sometime in the second quarter. At that time, QT will impact bank reserves. Liquidity is draining out of the market. This will not be a happy time for the market,” NDR said.

The decline in liquidity will also limit banks’ appetite to lend to businesses and consumers, hampering the economy’s growth. Unless the Fed pulls back QT, consider liquidity a major risk for markets in 2024.

“Powell has pledged that quantitative tightening will continue until the economy collapses,” NDR said, pouring cold water on the idea that the Fed could end its balance sheet reduction program.

Liquidity conditions for Treasury bonds are not showing good signs due to the sharp increase in issuance this year amid a large budget deficit and a near-government shutdown. NDR said that this could cause damage to the stock market next week.

“Treasury will auction 2, 5 and 7 bills next week with regular supply of bills. As a result, liquidity conditions are at their worst level since the pandemic. Next week could see some wild volatility,” NDR said. ,

Source: markets.businessinsider.com