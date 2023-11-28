The biggest mistakes that can damage or destroy your credit rating

Before reaching financial milestones like a car, a home, or a savings account, a credit rating may be the only thing young people have.

“Credit is a highly valuable asset,” says Ed Rempel, a fee-service financial planner, tax accountant and author of the blog Unconventional Wisdom. “In fact, it’s your main asset until you can make other investments.”

Even for people with generally good spending habits, some common mistakes can impair, or even ruin, a credit rating – and this always results in serious debt. It is not clear.

dispute or miss a bill

Rempel sees a lot of disputes over phone companies downgrading credit ratings.

A person can dispute a bill and refuse to pay it on principle until the complaint is resolved. Rempel says this becomes a debt that goes into collection and can cause major damage to your rating.

Mortgage broker Shannon Mayhew says unpaid parking tickets, gym memberships and retailer credit card balances can create similar problems.

“It’s the little things,” says Mayhew, owner of a West Coast broker. “Maybe you went and you didn’t get the statements – that’s the common story we get: ‘I didn’t get the statements. They didn’t contact me.’ “There may be some additional charges that may have occurred to them after they thought they had paid off the balance.”

Rempel says that one of Rempel’s clients was a lawyer who disputed a $50 fee with a company, believing that the company would never sue a lawyer for such a small amount. Years later, while trying to buy a home, his rating declined due to small outstanding collections.

late payment, not paying in full

Rempel says late payments can also hurt your credit rating.

The solution is simple: set up automatic payments through your bank.

One of Rempel’s clients had a credit card bill for $10 – it was such a small amount, he decided to pay it later, and went on a planned vacation. On that trip, he put $10,000 on his credit card — and came home with a $200 interest bill. Throughout that month, interest accrued on the new spending, not just on the missed $10.

“If you leave even a small amount outstanding, you’re charged 20 percent interest on the balance and all new purchases from the date of purchase,” explains Rempel.

In the meantime, Mayhew says to be aware of potential processing delays when paying with a bank credit card using funds from a different financial institution. Even if you are making payments right on the deadline, it may still be late.

,[Some clients say] ‘I missed a payment, but just a little bit, a few days late, it wasn’t really a big deal,” Mayhew says. ‘Well, that’s a big deal, because it shows up on your credit bureaus.’

Scams, Frauds, Errors

The younger generation, while tech-savvy, can still fall prey to scams, fraud, and unhelpful social media messaging ranging from investment opportunities to crypto, or even viral trends that won’t work for everyone .

Investment and get-rich-quick scams can trap people into debt, says Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director of Consolidated Credit Canada, a non-profit credit counseling organization. Phishing scams steal personal information, which can be used to commit credit fraud.

“A lot of it is either misinformation, or lack of knowledge,” says Schwartz. ,[Credit is] Something that you really want to protect when you receive it. And one of the things you have to do is keep on top of it – check your credit score, check your credit report on a regular basis… make sure there are no errors, or you won’t be a victim of fraud. Has happened .”

Errors on credit reports are not uncommon, says Schwartz, but you can connect with the bureaus to dispute them or resolve them. Consulting a financial expert also helps.

“If there’s a problem, reach out, get some help, talk to someone,” Mayhew says. “I personally go through [credit reports] Line by line, and ask my customers what happened. Is it true? Is this factual? Because sometimes they don’t report factually.”

Don’t say ‘consolidation’ at the bank

To manage debts, Rempel says, sometimes it’s wise to add some of the balance to a loan with a lower interest rate.

“Tell the bank you want to refinance some of the money to get a lower rate and easier situation,” he says, “but don’t say ‘consolidation.’”

When a bank hears “consolidation loan,” it tells them that your debts are too many, Rempel explains. There is a code associated with this word and it will hurt your credit.

If qualifying is a challenge, he adds, you can tell them what loan you’re paying off so they can factor it into your affordability calculation.

have an emergency plan

If credit cards are all you have available to you, a loss in income or sudden, large expenses can destroy your finances as the exorbitant interest rates can haunt you for years.

Rempel recommends setting up a line of credit that has significantly lower interest rates than credit cards in case life throws you a curveball.

Contrary to some financial advice, he says people should resist the temptation to create an emergency savings account. He says a big pile of cash is better invested for higher returns rather than sitting idle in a low-interest savings account.

“It’s very expensive to keep a large amount of money in savings for several years,” says Rempel. “You don’t need an emergency fund, you need an emergency plan.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

Nina Dragicevic, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com