The biggest global risks of 2024

Continuous military conflicts in different parts of the world. An United States that is increasingly divided heading into the national elections. Doubts over the resilience of China’s economy to recover from the worst of the pandemic.

According to the annual report of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, these are some of the things we should be worried about in this new rear. However, it is not all gloom and doom. Also on the list is an upbeat forecast for one of the world’s most important geopolitical relations.

Ian Bremner is the Chairman and Founder of Eurasia Group and Gazero Media. He discussed the list of top risks in detail with David Branccio, host of “Marketplace Morning Report.” The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: We have to start with the fact that 2024 is an election year in America, but let me draw attention to India, Russia, the European Parliament. But what is your formulation here? US election, you’re calling it “America vs. ourselves”?

Ian Bremner: Yes. In fact, as we are seeing between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas, there is a war on the same lines because inside the United States, they see each other as the major rival and they agree on the basic facts. Are not. David, most of the elections in the world this year aren’t really destabilizing at all: Russia because we know what the outcome is going to be; Sri Lanka, we just had; The extremely popular leader in India is going to get the next five years; The European Union, their Parliament is going to return to the same alliance. But in the United States, where these two leaders have everything to fight for, this is a crisis of democracy.

Brancaccio: I was looking at this report from Goldman Sachs late last year that shows that outgoing US presidents keep winning – unless there is an economic recession. The figures do not indicate an economic recession. But voters also have a perception about the economy.

Bremner: Well, incumbents don’t usually run against former presidents. He is number 1. The basic information environment is generally not disputed. He is number 2. And normally the President is not 81 years old. If [Donald] Everyone will say that Trump was not running against them [Joe] Should Biden not run, he will not be able to reach 86 to serve a second term. But it all comes to an end when your current President refuses to accept a free and fair transfer of power. I mean, my God, the former secretary of defense under Trump came out and said Trump is a clear threat to the future of democracy. It should be – in a functional democracy, this would be the biggest thing you’re actually debating. That’s not happening in the United States right now, which tells you about the crisis that’s currently going on politically in this country.

Brancaccio: I was desperate for more doomscrolling, at least for the audio version you have here. But I see that you believe that things can improve in US-China relations.

Bremner: Yes, the most important geopolitical relationship in the world. The Chinese really don’t want another crisis with the US as their economy is performing very poorly. And the United States is dealing with the Middle East, dealing with Russia-Ukraine and in the middle of the election campaign – Biden also wants to manage the relationship.

Brancaccio: Now, artificial intelligence. I mean, it’s a list of geopolitical risks. Is this the year AI becomes too big for its bootstraps and causes some kind of existential threat?

Bremner: Not existential. And I’m very excited about AI and what it can do to help the economy globally. But this is certainly a year where the technology that drives AI is advancing much faster than the ability to control it. And that means AI-powered disinformation, particularly as it influences elections, as well as the proliferation of dangerous AI technologies in the hands of both government and non-government actors who could use them to threaten national security. Are willing to do for – who is becoming one. danger in 2024

Source: www.marketplace.org