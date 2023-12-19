'The biggest crash in history': Robert Kiyosaki warns that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be 'upset' – says 'this is not the time to play Russian roulette.' Here's what he likes about security

The US stock market has made a strong recovery in 2023, with the S&P 500 up 23% so far. However, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is warning about potential dangers ahead.

“Bank credit sold off just like in 2008. Take some cash out of the banks because you need cash,” he said. a recent post On X, formerly known as Twitter. “This could be the beginning of the biggest disaster in history. Hope I’m wrong Still you don’t have time to play Russian roulette with your life.

In another x postThe author referred to predictions from his 1997 book that later came to fruition.

He wrote, “Please remember my warning in Rich Dad Poor Dad, published in 1997, which predicted that ‘savers are losers’ and ‘your home is not property’ came true in 2008.” “Wait for my next warning. The S&P is next to toast millions of 401ks and IRAs.”

Given many people’s extensive exposure to the stock market through their retirement savings, a serious decline in the S&P 500 could be devastating. During the market selloff in 2022, CBS News reported that 401(k) and IRA plan participants lost an estimated $3 trillion.

Despite these ominous predictions, Kiyosaki has offered some advice for dealing with the potential crisis.

“Buy gold, silver, bitcoin while you can,” he suggested.

Let’s take a look at this trio of assets.

gold and silver

Precious metals – especially gold and silver – have long been considered a popular hedge against inflation. The reason is simple: they cannot be printed out of thin air like fiat money.

Kiyosaki has been a long-time gold fan and first purchased the yellow metal in 1972. He has stated in the past that this is because he does not “trust” the Federal Reserve, which controls the money supply.

In October, he Predicted, “Gold will soon cross $2,100 and then move higher. You will wish you had bought gold at a price less than $2,000. “Next stop is gold at $3,700.”

Kiyosaki also likes silver. “Silver has gone from $23 to $68 an ounce,” he said, predicting a bigger rally for the gray metal.

The price of gold has climbed nearly 11% in 2023, while silver has remained relatively unchanged.

Today, there are many ways to gain exposure to gold and silver, but Kiyosaki prefers to simply purchase the metals outright. “I don’t touch paper gold or silver ETFs. I only want real gold or silver coins,” he wrote Last year.

Bitcoin

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is making a comeback and is now up 150% in 2023.

But investors shouldn’t forget how volatile this can be.

Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $68,990 in November 2021. Today, it is hovering around $41,400.

However, Kiyosaki doesn’t seem worried by the huge fluctuations.

In October, when the virtual currency was testing $30,000, Predicted“Next Stop Bitcoin $135,000.”

If Kiyosaki is correct in his prediction, it would mean an increase of 227% for the cryptocurrency from where it is today.

Nowadays it is very easy to buy Bitcoin. There are many online exchanges, brokers and even ATMs available for purchasing. Be careful, they can charge up to 4% in commission fees, so look for those that charge low or no commission.

