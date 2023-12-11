The biggest banking and financial services trends for 2024 adobe stock

2024 promises to be a landmark year in banking and finance, marked by significant changes and transformations. The impact of AI will be significant, permeating every aspect of the sector – from revolutionizing customer service to reshaping financial management tools and streamlining back-office operations. This article provides an insightful overview of the key trends set to drive these changes in the coming year and beyond. When used effectively, these advancements have the potential to deliver more efficient, innovative and cost-effective solutions in banking, investment and insurance. However, they also present challenges that must be addressed to ensure that these changes are implemented safely and ethically.

Generative AI in Fintech

Fintech generally refers to technology that gives consumers more power over how they manage, spend, and invest their money. The most visible application of generic AI will be chatbots, in which customers will increasingly communicate with banking apps and online money services in natural language. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, and Citigroup are among the major financial services players that have already launched or announced initiatives around generative AI. Expect to see innovations like personalized financial planning and specialized investment strategies based on customer profile and behavioral data, all thanks to the generative model powering ChatGPT.

sustainable finance

More than ever, we expect the institutions we do business with to prioritize sustainability and ESG factors in their decision-making. In the financial services sector, this means supporting investment in green initiatives such as renewable energy, recycling and carbon footprint reduction. Sustainable financial products are emerging, allowing customers to be assured that their money is not being used to harm the environment or society while it is collecting interest in a bank vault.

Digital and Crypto Currencies

Digital currencies and cryptocurrencies are firmly back on the financial services radar in 2024. More than 130 countries are reported to be investigating the use or adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), while Bitcoin’s recovery from its 2021 decline is attracting renewed interest from innovators. And investors. Of course, outside of CBDCs, the crypto-space is still a wild west, so we can expect progress toward governance and regulation of those doing business there.

customer experience

In 2024, customer experience (CX) will be driven by the emergence of technology that enables analyzing every touchpoint of the customer journey to reduce friction and improve satisfaction. Furthermore, new and pervasive technologies like VR are beginning to provide us with new, more engaging ways to interact and engage. CX is increasingly playing a major role in purchasing decisions, there is clearly a direct link between customer loyalty and business success, and more financial services businesses will prioritize leveraging it in 2024.

AI-powered insurance

Thanks to AI and its ability to recognize patterns in data, we will see more insurers offering personalized products based on their assessment of an individual’s risk. In theory, more accurate risk assessment would lead to better insurance and lower costs. However, the industry will face risks to privacy and data security as well as AI bias.

open banking

Open Banking is based on the principle of allowing us to have control over our financial data and how it is used. This makes it possible to securely share information through APIs with other applications, services or tools that can provide us with useful services. In 2024, this will be a major trend as we become more aware of the importance of understanding who has our data and what they are doing with it, as it will also encourage service providers to engage in competitive innovation. Does.

Cyber-security and fraud detection

The increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats and the ongoing AI arms race between cyber criminals and organizations means that cyber security will continue to be a major trend. Countering these threats requires strategy and sustained investment in equipment, infrastructure and skills. That’s why Gartner estimates that worldwide spending on security and risk management will reach $215 billion in 2024 – a 14.3 percent increase over 2023.

process automation

Automating manual and repetitive elements of back-office processes will continue to drive efficiency and transformation in 2024. Tasks like onboarding new customers, processing routine transactions, document verification, KYC checks and compliance will increasingly be managed by AI.

blockchain banking

We haven’t heard much about blockchain in the past year, as all of our attention has been diverted by generative AI. However, distributed ledger technology is becoming increasingly common in financial services. Researchers estimate spending will reach $19 billion in 2024, up from $4.5 billion in 2020. In addition to cryptocurrencies and digital currencies (covered above), we are likely to see more use cases for blockchain for creating smart contracts, establishing trust, streamlining payments, and more. and authenticating transactions.

regtech

RegTech refers to the integration of technology into tools designed to help banks and insurers deal with compliance and regulation. This includes using tools such as AI, blockchain or cloud computing to drive compliance functions. This will become more prominent in 2024 due to the increasing complexity and volume of regulatory requirements in financial services, especially rules related to personal data and privacy.

These emerging trends in banking and financial services not only promise a transformational journey, but also highlight the important balance between innovation and responsibility, setting the stage for a future where finance is not only more efficient and customer-friendly. focused but also more ethical and inclusive.