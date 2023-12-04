Roxanne Varza, director of Station F, the world’s largest start-up campus, reveals on The Big Question why it’s an exciting time to be an entrepreneur in France.

Advertisement

big question Euronews Business is a brand new series where we sit down with industry leaders and experts to discuss some of the most important topics on today’s agenda. In this episode, Angela Barnes meets Roxanne Varza, Director of Station F, to discuss whether it is possible to build a successful start-up in Europe.

‘Well, if you like start-ups, you should live in Palo Alto’ is something Roxanne Verza has heard many times.

The Californian, previously described as the ‘queen of tech’ or the ‘young queen of start-ups’, has been running Station F in Paris since 2017. Station F is the world’s largest start-up campus, running multiple programs, it’s like a university that helps start-ups get off the ground and has welcomed over 6,000 businesses through its doors since it opened. Have gone through.

In 2022, Station F debuts unicorn – a company worth over US$1 billion – called the Hugging Face. Following its rise in value, along with many others, we sat down with Roxanne and asked her the secret to success in the start-up world.

Is Europe a good place for start-ups?

When Roxanne first went to France to do her master’s degree in 2009, the start-up ecosystem was very different. People wanting to start start-ups were leaving the country Going to California,

“It’s probably made a 360-degree change,” Roxanne told Angela.

“And I will say that now we are really seeing people who want to come here. […] France is at the forefront of the European ecosystem.

According to some research by McKinsey, Europe generates 36% of all formally funded start-ups, but it only creates 14%. unicorns of the world,

We asked Roxanne if she thinks American start-ups are more successful than their European counterparts. She laughingly told Angela that she “hated it.”

Roxanne adds that the big difference is the maturity of the market. While the French government is working hard to support start-ups, the ecosystem has not had enough time to grow to the huge scale of the US.

However, there are three key sectors that are really thriving in France, in part, Roxanne says, due to the incredible local talent. is the first Aye And the second is climate. Roxanne attributes this to Europeans are “more sensitive to climate”,

and the third area is quantum computing – A rapidly emerging technology that uses technologically advanced computers to solve highly complex problems. Simply put, if AI is an app, a quantum computer is a phone running the app.

What are the big problems facing the European start-up ecosystem?

Despite all the government support, a major issue facing the start-up industry in France is still exit. Many companies, when they reach the point where they want to list on a public stock exchange, Has chosen NASDAQ or one of the US exchanges Instead of staying on home ground.

“Our exit market is not comparable to foreign markets,” explains Roxanne.

She notes that this is not just in one industry, but in all start-ups and joins the market in France, but it is not as mature.

“It normally comes back to educating the market and educating potential acquirers, they don’t have that culture yet. So I think this is something that the government is looking to change and is actively working on.

What is Station F?

Station F is too big Refurbished Train Depot in central Paris. There are 1,000 different start-ups working inside at any given time and each is following a specific program to help them progress.

“We have 30 different programs, so it’s the equivalent of 30 different accelerators and incubators and many other services on campus,” Roxanne explains.

Advertisement

“In France we have 30 different public services. This is obviously something you definitely need. You need to work with government services to get the business up and running.

“We have a lot of events, workshops, a lot of mentors, a lot of different perks and tools that we offer. So I really think it’s a different level of service that we’re providing.”

Roxanne has launched a number of initiatives to ensure that the people working at Station F are not just local or from privileged backgrounds.

Fighters is a program that helps people from disadvantaged and under-represented backgrounds develop their business ideas so they can eventually join one of the existing programs.

They have also created a co-living facility called Flatmates that can house up to 600 entrepreneurs and is priced much more reasonably than many housing options in Paris.

Advertisement

“Living in a shared apartment here, […] I think it also brings a closeness outside of the office that a lot of entrepreneurs overlook,” Roxanne tells Angela.

“we talk about burn out, We talk about all kinds of things that people experience as entrepreneurs. They can really find support by people at home who are going through or have already gone through similar things.

“And we have a number of other facilities, including a restaurant that we have just opened. We also have a sports facility coming up. That’s why we are also encouraging people to do this more balanced life,

What is the key to a successful start-up?

When asked what advice she would give to anyone wanting to break into the start-up world, Roxanne’s strongest sentiments were passion and adaptability.

“The idea is not so much who is making it, why are they doing it, what is their driver. What makes them different from other people doing the exact same thing?”

Advertisement

Watch the full episode above to learn more about the world of European start-ups.

Source