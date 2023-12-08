The Biden administration says it plans to use the March on Rights to lower drug prices

Washington DC. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet the audience , [+] An event promoting lower health care costs in the East Room of the White House on August 29, 2023. In addition to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of a limited subset of prescription drugs, the Administration is now demanding that Medicare be developed with government funding if the Administration finds that their prices are too high. Use of march-in-rights for certain medicines. (Photo by Vin McNamee/Getty Images) getty images

The Biden administration says it wants to use march-in rights for some prescription drugs to lower prices. Today it unveiled a roadmap that would allow the federal government to license to third parties products developed using federal funds if the original patent holder does not make them available to the public on “reasonable terms.” However, it is not clear which drugs would meet the “reasonable conditions” standard.

President Biden on X (formerly known as Twitter) Posted That his administration is “proposing that if a drug made using taxpayer money is not reasonably available to Americans, the government would reserve the right to “march in” and license that drug to another manufacturer. Who can sell it at a lower price.”

The administration today released a draft proposal that would allow the National Institutes of Health to more broadly enforce so-called march-in rights, which grant licenses to third parties to produce certain pharmaceuticals. This is sometimes called compulsory licensing.

The framework describes the factors that government agencies, including the Departments of Health and Human Services and Commerce, will consider in determining whether to use march-in rights.

Importantly, the federal government will explicitly consider pricing in deciding whether to use its march-in authority: specifically, instances in which the price is not considered “reasonable.” The draft did not define precisely what would constitute unfair prices. However, it pointed to a lack of competition, which could be seen as unreasonably high prices. For example, the proposal cites alleged abuse of patent laws to delay generic and biosimilar entry.

At the same time, in Biden’s post he has written that “America’s 25 largest pharmaceutical companies control 70% of the market. Lack of competition increases prices. What is left unsaid is that there is another side to the drug pricing equation, namely the payers and pharmacy benefit managers who negotiate prices with manufacturers. The march-in-rights will have no impact on these institutions. Yet the PBM sector exhibits a high level of market concentration, with three large players controlling approximately 80% of the market. PBMs often out-of-pocket for prescription drugs by favoring higher list-price drugs, denying patients rebates, and using so-called co-payment maximizers to negate the financial assistance offered to patients by drug companies. Affect the costs arising from.

The framework will be open for public comment for 60 days before a final memorandum is issued.

Origin of march-in clause

March-in-rights were first mentioned in the Bayh-Dole Act—the Patent and Trademark Law Amendments Act of 1980, which allows universities and businesses to capitalize on federally funded research to bring new inventions to market. Is.

The idea is that if money from the federal government is used for R&D that leads to the development by a public-private partnership of a pharmaceutical or other medical product, there is usually a contract that obliges the funder to Any patent gives certain rights in the work resulting from the financing. One of those rights is called a right-of-march.

MAR—In these cases, the non-federal entity retains ownership of the patent, but the funding agency may license it to third parties to market the products.

The Bayh–Dole Act envisages application of the march-in clause when “products are not brought to market for public use,” or in other words no real efforts are being made to commercialize the research.

Notably, Bayh-Dole makes no reference to fair prices being implemented by the federal government. Senators Bayh and Dole later claimed that “reasonable conditions” did not include “price controls”. Rather, he expressed the importance of price competition.

In the 43 years since the Bayh–Dole Act was enacted, march-in rights have never been exercised, although there have been several unsuccessful attempts.

In 2004 and 2013, petitioners requested that NIH establish march-in authorization for the HIV/AIDS treatment, Norvir. Similarly, a petition was submitted in 2004 regarding Xalatan, a glaucoma treatment. The agency rejected all three requests because it determined that each drug was available to the public on an adequate basis.

The petitioners also appealed for a March-in-rights application for the prostate cancer drug Xtandi in 2016. He based his request on the fact that drug prices were high in the US compared to other high-income countries. However, NIH determined that Xtandi was widely available on the market. Similarly, a 2021 petition failed to persuade NIH. In March this year it concluded that 200,000 patients were prescribed Xtandi from 2012 to 2021. So, the University of California, which conducted the original research with federal grant money that resulted in the development and approval of the drug, met with Bayh, an inventor. – Dole duty to ensure that product is “appropriately available.” Implicitly, the NIH stated that it believes “the use of march-in authority will not be an effective means of reducing drug prices.”

Despite this, the Departments of Health and Human Services and Commerce launched an investigation in March shortly after the latest decision on Xtandi, deploying March-in-laws. This culminated in today’s draft resolution.

It seems likely that the Biden administration’s push to exercise march-in rights may not be particularly effective. According to an article published by Endpoint News, Joe Allen, who helped draft the Bayh-Dole Act, said that most of the actual patents on most drugs are unrelated to government-funded research.

But there may be a negative impact on investment and innovation where patents are directly attributable to federal funding. Here is where the march-in-rights could hinder the investment needed to translate federally funded research into viable products. In these circumstances, investors may ask whether march-in rights may be exercisable in the future and, if so, whether a discount to the estimated value may be made.

Government policy should strike a delicate balance between maintaining strong intellectual property protections to develop new pharmaceuticals and stimulating the “innovation ecosystem” through promoting R&D funding to develop new pharmaceuticals and improving the affordability of specific products in the short term. To be.

Ultimately, the impact of the Biden administration initiative will really depend on how federal agencies interpret whether the original patent holder has made certain products available to the public on “reasonable terms” or No. And it will depend on how pricing fits into the newly designed system for establishing march-in authority and whether it is consistent with the intent of the Bayh-Dole Act.