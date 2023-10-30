The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief plan that would target specific groups of borrowers — for example, those with rising interest rates — rather than a broader plan rejected by the Supreme Court in June.

An Education Department document obtained by The Associated Press details a draft of new federal rules paving the way for a second attempt at student debt relief. The proposal targets groups considered particularly vulnerable, focusing on those who owe so much, or have such low incomes, that they would otherwise never be able to repay their loans.

Although it will take a few months for full details to emerge, the department says it wants to provide relief to borrowers whose balances exceed their original balance; Those who have loans that were repaid 25 or more years ago; People who used loans to participate in career-training programs that led to “undue” debt loads or inadequate earnings; Those who are eligible for other loan forgiveness programs but have not applied.

President Joe Biden’s initial plan was comprehensive. It would have canceled up to $20,000 of federal student loans for people with annual incomes under $125,000 or couples making less than $250,000. But after it was rejected by the court’s conservative majority, he called on the Education Department to try again using a different legal basis.

The new proposal aims to tackle the issues that are seen as one of the biggest culprits behind skyrocketing debt.

This will help combat interest that rises above the principal balance of borrowers. It will provide relief to borrowers who participated in for-profit college programs with poor outcomes. This will also help old borrowers who had taken loans decades ago and otherwise would never have been able to repay their loans.

According to the document, the department will continue to refine the proposal as it goes through the federal rulemaking process. The public will be able to give written feedback next year.

Even a more limited plan for relief would surely face intense opposition from Republicans, who see the cancellation as an unfair burden on taxpayers.

The latest effort is based on the Higher Education Act of 1965, a wide-reaching law that gives the Secretary of Education the power to “compromise, forgive, or release” certain loans. But the law is unclear about how the secretary can use that authority, creating a legal gray area that has been the subject of debate since Biden took office.

The proposal aims to resolve the dispute by creating new federal rules detailing the cases that qualify for revocation. Before rules are implemented, they must be weighed in a rule-making process negotiated by a committee of government outsiders. The new draft will be considered when the committee meets next week.

The committee is made up of negotiators who represent different viewpoints on student loans. It includes students and officials from several colleges, as well as loan servicers, state officials, and advocates including the NAACP.

The meetings began earlier this month and are scheduled to continue through December.

At the end of the process, negotiators will vote on the proposed rule. If there is agreement between them then the department will move forward on this. If they don’t, the agency will propose its own plan, which could be finalized after a public comment period.

Biden called for a plan to help “as many borrowers as possible,” but his administration is moving away from the type of mass cancellations he promised in August 2022.

The estimated cost of that plan was $400 billion. It’s unclear how much the second proposal would cost.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: apnews.com