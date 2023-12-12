The Best Weight Loss Pill According to Nutrition Experts

What Is Plenity?

Plenity is an FDA-cleared oral capsule and prescription weight loss aid designed for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to 40 kg/m2, to use in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise program. “FDA clearance means the manufacturer of the pill demonstrated their product is equivalent to a similar legally marketed product that has been FDA-cleared or approved,” says Amber Trejo, RDN, a New York City-based National Academy of Sports Medicine–certified personal trainer, of Naked Wellness.

Clearance is different from FDA approval, where the product’s benefits are demonstrated to outweigh the risks.

Plenity is one of the best weight loss pills currently out there due to its strong safety profile and effectiveness seen in the research. While a few other weight loss pills are FDA approved, such as phentermine, they come with more serious side effects and have thus far only demonstrated short-term benefits.

“One thing I like about Plenity is that it is derived from plant-based fiber sources. Fiber naturally adds volume, making your hunger hormones signal that you’re full, reducing your intake naturally. Fiber in general has also been studied to help with weight loss,” says Christa Brown, RDN, a licensed dietitian and diabetes expert in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Even though it’s a capsule, it’s considered a weight loss “device” by the FDA, as it’s not absorbed in the digestive tract.

How to Take Plenity

Three Plenity capsules are taken with 16 ounces of water 20 minutes before lunch and dinner. If you forget to take it before these meals, take it as soon as you remember, either during or immediately after your meal.

“It is important to be properly hydrated when taking this medication. It is recommended to be taken with 16 ounces of water before meals, and should be combined with a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables and lean proteins plus regular activity,” says Beney.

Over time, when taking Plenity consistently, many people report feeling full sooner during meals and in between, which can also reduce snacking.

Ingredients

Plenity is made of two main ingredients: cellulose and citric acid, both derived from fruits and vegetables. Research suggests that methyl cellulose forms a gel when exposed to body temperature that could lead to a satiety effect.

When these hydrogel particles are released, they occupy about one-fourth of a person’s stomach volume when fully hydrated, according to research.

“Presently, I’ve had limited individuals take this weight loss pill; however, I’ve encouraged fiber supplements similar to Plenity’s appetite-reducing action. Personally, I’ve heard cravings are reduced and even a slight increase in energy occurred because they didn’t overeat,” says Brown.

Benefits of Taking Plenity

Plenity can be a useful weight loss ally when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise plan. The benefits seen are from one large 24-week study called the Gelesis Loss of Weight (GLOW) study.

Weight Loss

Based on GLOW study results, Plenity users lost an average of 6.4 percent of their initial body weight compared with just 4.4 percent for the placebo group. All participants were also following a low-calorie diet and exercising regularly.

In addition, almost 6 out of 10 people taking Plenity lost at least 5 percent of their body weight throughout the study, considered clinically meaningful weight loss.

Reduced BMI

BMI, a ratio of your height versus weight, was also decreased by 2.1 kg/m2 in the GLOW study Plenity group versus 1.5 kg/m2 in the placebo group. While not a perfect determinant of health as it doesn’t always account for muscle mass, BMI remains one of the most common measures used in the medical world.

Decreased Belly Fat

Excess fat around the midsection is associated with inflammation and increased disease risk, according to a review of research. In the GLOW study, those taking Plenity reduced their waist circumference by 6.7 centimeters versus only 5.0 centimeters in the placebo group.

Based on the results seen thus far in this study, Plenity can potentially improve various aspects of body weight for at least 24 weeks.