The best ways to donate – and enjoy ‘double tax relief’

An increasing number of people are asking wealth managers and financial advisors to manage their charitable donations

Britain is renowned for the scale of its charitable giving – but many of us are getting it wrong, shortchanging ourselves and our favorite charities. According to experts, giving efficiently can also provide “double tax relief”.

For most people, our charitable giving involves a monthly direct debit to our chosen cause, perhaps with some ad-hoc donations to a one-off fundraiser or appeal. However, for some people this is a more important consideration.

Charitable donations are an increasingly popular topic for wealth managers and financial advisors to ask about management.

Ultra-wealthy people are using “donor-advised funds” to take control of their donations – but plenty of people with modest sums to give can do the same.

Telegraph Money has taken a look at the options for charitable donations to help you find the right option for you.

What are the main ways to donate?

There is no single best way to donate in the UK, the route you choose will likely depend on your giving ambitions and the amount you wish to donate. Each option comes with its own advantages and disadvantages.

Direct Debit: Popular but flawed

Direct debits are the most popular form of charitable donations in the UK, with 31 per cent of donations made this way, totaling £1.1 billion, according to payments clearing firm London & Zurich.

Most charities offer the option to set up regular transfers through your bank account which can be canceled at any time.

However, while direct debits and the like have the obvious ease of setting up a standing order, it may not be the best approach if you want to donate significant sums to charity, and if you want to donate non-traditional assets. It will not work. Or have a specific goal in mind for your donation.

gift Aid

The Gift Aid scheme, established in the 1990s, enables charities to claim the tax they pay on donated money from the government, as long as you are a UK taxpayer.

It is charged at the basic rate of tax, with donations increasing by 25 per cent. If you haven’t paid enough tax to cover a Gift Aid donation you will have to pay the outstanding amount to HMRC.

So if you donate £100, the charity will receive £125 in total and you can then claim £25 back in your tax return and your donation will be worth £75 as a result.

However, there are ways to give more to charity. If you increase your donation to £125 instead of £100, the charity receives a total of £156.25 through Gift Aid.

As a donor you can claim back £31.25, reducing your donation to £93.75 – less than your original intended gift of £100.

If you’re a higher rate, 40 per cent, or top rate, 45 per cent, taxpayer you’re eligible for even more tax relief. For example, if you pay the 45% additional rate of tax you can claim back £31.20 from a £100 donation.

Gift aid to charities remains at the basic rate.

“If you’re a higher rate or additional rate taxpayer, you can also claim the difference between your rate and the basic rate of tax on your donation through your tax return,” said David Denton, technical advisor at Quilter Cheviot.

“Of course, for the Gift Aid tax exemption to apply the taxpayer must pay income tax, so it is unlikely to apply to large individual giving of money.”

to give inheritance

Another popular way to give is to leave a legacy gift to a specified charity through your will. According to private wealth law firm Boodle Hatfield, 10,100 people donated a total of £1.7 billion through their wills in 2018–19.

“Clients want to ensure that firstly, they are able to meet their financial needs throughout their lifetime and secondly, they are able to leave a legacy for their family,” explains Megan Jenkins, financial advisor at wealth management service Saltus. ” ,

“Once these priorities are established, they will then focus on charitable giving.”

Donating to charity can also reduce your inheritance tax bill. Death duty is charged at 40 per cent and is usually payable when the value of the estate exceeds £325,000.

This can be increased to £500,000 by passing the main house on to a direct descendant.

If your will leaves 10 per cent or more of your estate to charity you reduce your inheritance tax rate from 40 per cent to 36 per cent.

Alexandra Loydon, private client director at St James’s Place, said: “Many people make gifts from surplus income when in reality they could be using that exemption to gift property to non-exempt beneficiaries such as family members and other assets. Can use income tax incentives, which have increased too much or are subject to income tax, to benefit charities and claim tax relief.

“It’s essentially double relief if you want to do inheritance tax planning.”

Keeping assets in a designated charitable vehicle – such as a donor-advised fund – to appreciate during your lifetime means you can claim tax back on the donation, which is then exempt from your estate for inheritance tax purposes. Is given.

giving with non-cash assets

Giving an inheritance allows you to donate property other than cash that would otherwise be part of your estate. Donated interests in land, whether owned leasehold or freehold, donations of publicly listed shares, or shares in open-ended investment companies, sometimes called “oiks”, are all eligible for income tax relief in the year of donation. Are eligible for tax relief through.

These assets generally give rise to capital gains tax charges on disposal, although gifts to registered charities are exempt from capital gains tax.

However, this is one area where UK regulations are less generous than other countries. The list of assets eligible for tax relief after donation is limited compared to the US.

For example, donors in the US can receive similar tax benefits from donating privately held stocks, private equity holdings or even more complex assets such as derivative contracts to charity.

There are more options in the US for how you give. There are a range of vehicles on offer such as “charitable lead” trusts which allow you to provide a charity with a stream of payments for a specified period.

The National Philanthropic Trust UK said that the way philanthropy is discussed in Britain is also different across the Atlantic. It says, “In general, wealth and taxes are not discussed as openly in the UK as they are in the US – both in polite society and among advisers.”

“Although the current system of income tax incentives was introduced in 1990 for gifts of cash and in 2000 for gifts of shares, integrating charitable donations into wealth and tax planning is still not as common in the UK as it is in the US. ,

donor-advised fund

However, there have been some useful imports from the US in the area of ​​charitable giving.

One option for holding the assets you plan to donate to charity is to place them in a donor-advised fund, known as a DAF.

With a DAF, donors pay into their own account, which allows them to allocate the money to the charitable purposes that fall within the DAF.

The DAF itself is a legally registered charity, and is the legal owner of all funds under its management.

When someone makes a donation, it goes into their own sub-account and they decide where and when the money will be allocated – as long as their wishes are in line with UK charity law.

The assets do not need to be donated immediately and can be placed under asset management strategies to increase their value.

However, once they have been donated you can claim tax relief as they become legally owned by the DAF and by law they must be given for charitable purposes.

For non-cash assets, such as shares that are still eligible for tax relief, any income received from the asset will be passed to the DAF and exempt from capital gains tax resulting in more money ultimately going to your chosen purposes .

DAFs are popular among extremely high net worth individuals (those worth more than $50 million) as a way to carry out their philanthropy without the hassle of setting up their own charitable trust or foundation.

However, the downside is that since the funds are donated to a charity, you are unlikely to have any say over how they are used.

For those who have specific goals for their money or who want to decide how to allocate it, a better option may be to set up their own trust or charitable foundation.

Mr Denton said, “For those who have substantial assets and are looking for a structured approach to giving, charitable foundations or trusts are a preferred option, ensuring both lasting impact and a degree of control over charitable activities. Are.”

Setting up your own charity

According to accountancy and consultancy firm Mazars, nearly two-thirds of ultra-high net worth individuals and high-net worth individuals (59 percent) have their own foundation or charity.

What’s more, 69 percent say they are interested in learning more about the purpose and ethics of the causes they support.

“In most scenarios, individuals and families who establish a charity or charitable foundation do so because it is a rewarding endeavor and they want to leave a legacy that will outlive them.

“Often equally important is that it gives the donor the opportunity to get involved in the charity and provide greater control over how the funds are used and which causes they will benefit,” says chief economist George Lagarias. he said. Law Firm Mazar.

Setting up your own charity is a significant undertaking and should only be undertaken if you are prepared to commit sufficient time and resources to it.

Harry Bell, director of financial planning at Charles Stanley, said: “From a financial planning perspective, one of the most important things to consider when setting up a charitable foundation is to ensure that the amount set aside is appropriate.

“Clients need to ensure that they do not over-gift at the expense of their income needs, so a little stress testing or modeling is needed. You can always give more at a later date.”

It’s also important to make sure that a charitable organization is the right choice for what you want to achieve. In some cases it may make more sense to use a non-profit or social enterprise structure.

Before you go too far in your planning, make sure there is not already an established charity doing the work you want to do and that your mission falls within the legal definition of charity.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t something you can do alone. To set up a charity you usually need at least three trustees who will be responsible for the organization and can show that they understand the legal responsibilities of the role.

All applications to set up a new charity must be approved by the Charity Commission in order to receive the correct tax benefits from HMRC.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com