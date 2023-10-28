The best way to take creamy potato soup to new heights

Potato Soup – Julie208/Shutterstock

There are some things obtained from potatoes which are not purely tasty. Potato soup is no exception, but there’s more to the story behind this creamy soup than just the tell. A proper potato-packed soup has subtle layers of flavor, from delicious vegetables to rich, fatty bacon. To this scrumptious taste, no ingredient contributes more to this sophisticated taste than leeks.

A soft, mild-flavored allium, leeks are like onions but without the astringent bite. Although they require thorough cleaning and preparation, leeks are a classic complement to potato soup, both of which work to subtly enhance the earthy overall flavor. In fact, leeks and potatoes are a historic soup pairing, dating back to 18th-century French cookbooks and sharing DNA with the cold version, Vichysoise. Whether you add a little or a substantial amount, equal to the amount of potatoes, the leeks bring plenty of umami-richness to the mixture. So, what’s the best way to add this traditional ingredient to your next batch of potato soup?

Read More: 23 Types of Potatoes and When to Use Them

Leek, the Allium of Choice

Chopped Leeks – Pinstock/Getty Images

Before you start adding leeks to your soup, you need to take note of the necessary preparation. Like other onions, leeks are bulbs that grow underground, allowing a lot of dirt and soil to find their way into the rings. To clean them properly, you can either split them down the middle and rinse off the sand thoroughly under the tap, or you can soak the cut leeks in a large bowl of water and swirl them around, Later they can be removed through a sieve. You’ll want to use the light green and white parts for the soup, as the dark green parts will be too tough and stringy.

Once cleaned, you can use your leeks the same way you would use onions in any other soup, sautéing them in butter or oil until soft. You can leave them as chopped pieces or puree them with an immersion blender along with the potatoes. An average bowl of potato soup can contain anywhere from two to four leeks, with each leek adding to the flavor of the allium. No matter how much you want to add, adding leeks will add the desired flavor to your plain potato dish.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.

Source