The best UK attractions to visit for last-minute spookfests for Halloween 2023

The last day of October is coming to a close and the ghosts are preparing a scary event to celebrate All Hallows Eve 2023.

While traditional trick-or-treating trips might involve a basket of questionably flavored Chupa Chups lollies or two, encountering the animals of Scream Park, solving a murder mystery case and devilish family-friendly fun in the Haunted Castle The final scary attraction to immerse you are the Fangs.

Disorganized horror seekers need not worry; Eleventh hour DIY-style costumes are very popular for those who are not willing to dress up as Barbie, wednesday addams or Ratatouille’s Remy and Linguini (dress of a Dalit couple). Plus, the splash of fake blood is bound to be mixed in with the circus of obsessive nuns and bloody corpses waiting in the wings.

From the spooky forests of North Wales to the bone-chilling dungeons of London and the terrifying street parades of Derry, here are the UK’s 13 top destinations for this Hallowe’en weekend and beyond.

Shocktoberfest at Tullis Farms

Expect a festival of scary special effects and a circus of screams at Tulli’s (Tulli’s Halloween)

Place: crowley

Tullis Farm’s world famous Shocktoberfest returns to Crawley for another year of screams, ghosts and hellish attractions. Picture creepy clown towns running from prison inmates and circuses of horrors complete with scary street theater surprises and shocking electric chairs. During the day, instead of tots, the Tulis Pumpkin Patch Festival is filled with sweet autumn treats for the whole family.

XScream Pass from £44.95, 29 September-31 October.

Scary Night in Thorpe Park

Heart-stopping horror awaits at Thorpe Park’s famous ride

Place: Chertsey

The ultimate scare fest, Thorpe Park’s adrenaline-fuelled thrills transform from hell to playground as the sun sets and the designated scare zones come to life. Pass through Lucifer’s lair, Mockin’ Meadow, and knock on death’s door before riding the iconic rollercoaster under the cover of darkness.

Pre-book tickets from £39pp, 6-31 October.

Fuffier Ffforest in Zip World

Place: Betws-y-Coed

Prepare yourself for the scares of North Wales’ scary Jump One this weekend with the Night Pass which includes a cursed alpine coaster and a bounce net full of killer clowns. If that wasn’t enough, a 100-foot trapdoor drop, Europe’s largest five-seat swing and a paintball range that emphasizes survival skills guarantee you’ll be strangled screaming.

From £33pp, 12 October-1 November.

Peter Moore’s exorcism in a London dungeon

Experience the chilling whispers of lost souls in the London Dungeon (PinPeep)

Place: Waterloo, London

Visit the London Dungeon this October for a journey back to 1814 with Peter Moore’s Cursed Whispers of a Lost Soul to face your demons on a frightening experience in the dark. New for 2023 with an exorcism show, escape room and a Rotten Royals event, this will be a harrowing Halloween for those brave enough to venture into the dungeon.

Online entry tickets from £29.50 per adult, 13-31 October.

Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle

It’s a thousand years of macabre history and half that period of family fun at Warwick Castle.

Place: warwick

You’ll find a thousand years of spooky history and half the term of family fun at Warwick Castle’s Haunted Halloween Celebration. Mysterious mazes, terrifying entertainment – ​​including the Witches of Warwick Magic Show – and macabre fun welcome families to the stone castle for some mischief with the castle’s spookiest inhabitants.

Tickets from £27pp, 21 October-5 November.

A Jack the Ripper Tour of Whitechapel

Place: Whitechapel, London

This walking tour investigating one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers offers an atmospheric route around the dark places of Whitechapel and Spitalfields, moving to the Victorian East End after nightfall for a unique perspective on the case.

Tickets £15 per person, weekends at 7pm from Aldgate Station.

Poisoned Chalice Cocktail Experience at The Mind Palace

Crack the case to find the ingredients in this intense cocktail mystery (Sherlock the Official Live Game)

Place: Shepherd’s Bush, London

If an unforgettable cocktail mystery experience in a secret Sherlock speakeasy is more your thing, head to The Case of the Poisoned Chalice at The Mind Palace Bar in West London to solve the case and quench your thirst. The refreshing evening of puzzles includes a welcome drink, a set of four cases to solve and the chance to create your own cocktail creation.

Tickets £35 per adult, Wednesday to Saturday.

FEAR Scream Park in Avon Valley

FEAR 13 nights full of fear in Scream Park’s five scary mazes (Avon Valley by Giulia Spadafora | Soul Media)

Place: bristol

Avon Valley’s Fear Scream Park promises intrepid visitors a “bloody good night” with five scare mazes, a fire show and a funfair ride with over 16s welcome. Demonic evelyn grace. Family-friendly Fearless Nights also offer a restrained experience with few scares and far fewer frightening street performers.

Fear Pass from £35pp, 13-31 October.

Scare Kingdom Scream Park

Place: black burn

Pushing the boundaries of the terrifying Halloween maze, Scare Kingdom Scream Park in Blackburn is celebrating 15 years of zig-zagging with a dangerous maze, haunted houses and mind-bending live performances at Mrs. Dawson’s Farm Park. Think hellish hospitals, murderous undertakers and unholy chapel-themed lineups as you play the victim in your own horror movie.

Tickets £21.99 for over 13s only, 6 October-4 November.

Derry Halloween Festival 2023

Derry welcomes the spirit of Samhain for four nights of spooky street celebrations (©Lorcan Doherty)

Place: dairy

Host of Europe’s largest Halloween festival, Derry welcomes the spirit of Samhain each year for a chilling four-night street celebration featuring a macabre display of folklore, history and heritage. Visitors to Carnival in Northern Ireland’s Walled City can expect fireworks, jack-o’-lantern competitions and a harvest market for foodies amid the magic and mayhem.

It is free to attend the Awakening the Walled City Trail, Parade and Fireworks. Zombie Laser Tag tickets from £25pp, 30 October.

Ghost in the Machine Hijingo

Place: Shoreditch, London

This Halloween, London’s bingo hotspot Hijingo is hosting dystopian horror nights, Ghost in the Machine, featuring immersive bingo rounds, horror-themed cocktails and the chance to win cash prizes or a European holiday if you’re dressed to impress. It’s scary weather. Join the “spine-tingling” show this weekend for six chances to win big.

From £12pp, 26-31 October.

True Crime Tours at Real Mary Kings Close

Walk the forgotten streets of Edinburgh on this true crime tour of their dark past (The Real Mary King’s Close)

Place: edinburgh

Steeped in shocking tales of crime and punishment, the fascinating dark and very real past of the forgotten streets of Old Town Edinburgh is explored in this one-hour True Crime Tour. Intrepid true crime fans will encounter witch trials and the case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde as they navigate the winding paths of Mary King’s Close.

Adult tickets £25, for 13-31 October.

Halloween at the Natural History Museum

Fans of Night at the Museum will love hours of exciting fun at the Natural History Museum (Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London).

Place: Kensington, London

For an adult’s only spooky night of entertainment and scary science, explore the Natural History Museum’s dark side under the glow of its weird and wonderful exhibits. – Fancy dress encouraged – Evening of Fear, with a silent disco and crowd-free tank room tours of preserved specimens, takes place on Tuesdays.

Adult tickets from £39, 31 October.

