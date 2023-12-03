The best tool we have against illegal immigration

It was a moment to celebrate. The grand opening of a production and distribution plant in North Texas by Mexico’s largest pasta manufacturer became, in the words of a Dallas Morning News reporter, a NAFTA love fest.

It was the early spring of 2018, and the North American Free Trade Agreement was under attack by the Trump administration, part of increasingly hostile rhetoric towards Mexico and its people.

But here in Texas, the ribbon-cutting of La Moderna’s 150,000-square-foot facility in Cleburne saw Gov. Greg Abbott in attendance for the celebration, a high point of what free trade meant not only for Mexico but the U.S. as well.

Under NAFTA and its successor agreement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, North Texas has become a key distribution area for Mexican products, even as the benefits have flowed from the border to points east, west and north.

In 2019, at least 127 Mexican companies had a presence in the state, and about 27 were in North Texas. That same year, Mexico became the main trading partner of the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. It remained a close second to Canada or China in the following years but regained the top spot in 2023.

Having North American economies intertwined under this agreement has helped Mexico become less vulnerable to economic downturns, thanks in part to a massive increase in foreign investment. Greater political stability has been the reward, despite ongoing struggles with drug violence and endemic corruption.

This isn’t to say Mexico has been a model for democracy. It hasn’t. But recall that in 2000, six years into NAFTA, Vicente Fox became the first president in more than seven decades who was not a member of the PRI party.

And, more recently, a strengthened middle class defended democratic institutions by protesting attempts by the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to undermine the nation’s independent electoral authority. López Obrador called the protests racist and classist, even as they demonstrated the limits of his populist appeals.

Free trade has long been the best tool the United States has to bolster Latin American economies and promote democracy. Free trade, however, is not an answer in itself. Even as it lifts economies over the long run, the introduction of free market competition can and often does exacerbate social inequality that stimulates cycles of political turmoil.

Free trade pacts have always been a hard sell in Latin America. The consequences of social unrest are high, and the sentiment that they amount to manipulation from the U.S. is strong.

These days, both far-left and far-right leaders have taken power throughout the region even as the U.S. has had less appetite to pursue trade deals.

However, the example of Mexico’s success through almost three decades should push us to keep pursuing more open-trade agreements with our Latin American neighbors.

Under NAFTA, Mexico’s economy has grown steadily at a rate of between 1.2% and 2.5% annually. That is well below the expectations of the pact, which were optimistic. But even at the reduced rate of growth, the results were promising.

In 2012, the World Bank reported a substantial decline in inequality in Mexico and a 17% increase in the middle class. People were escaping poverty.

That growth has slowed since, and the pandemic was especially hard on Mexicans trying to lift themselves up. López Obrador was surprisingly stingy with COVID-19 relief. Meanwhile, he’s been actively hostile to the middle class, setting them up as political opponents and calling them unscrupulous strivers.

Despite his rhetoric and efforts to introduce protectionist policies, free trade is still paying off for Mexico. In October, the International Monetary Fund forecast a 3.2% growth rate for the Mexican economy this year. That’s comparable to expected growth in the U.S. economy.

The economic development, however, has not been evenly distributed with free trade agreements, explained Jesús Cañas, senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “When we trade, we always have winners and losers,” he said.

An automated forklift moves pallets of pasta at La Moderna in Cleburne, Texas, on March 20, 2018. The opening of a 150,000 sq. feet facility became a celebration of NAFTA at a time where the pact was under fire by the Trump administration.(Nathan Hunsinger / Staff Photographer)

For companies like La Moderna, free trade has been crucial to success, said Esteban Abascal, CEO of Interamerican Foods/La Moderna USA.

Before NAFTA, “what we had was a warehouse,” he told us. Today, La Moderna’s North Texas plant produces more than 5,000 tons of pasta each month.

The success of NAFTA and USMCA can be witnessed any day of the week in the border city of Laredo. There, 14,000 trucks cross the border each day carrying goods north and south, according to the Laredo Economic Development Corporation. For businessmen like Abascal, there is no turning back.

The trade agreement between the two countries “continues to benefit us, not only in raw materials but also with labor needs,” he said.

La Moderna’s experience is not unique. Opportunity expanded for Mexican businesses after NAFTA and the nation’s population became more educated, prosperous and innovative.

Andrew Selee documented the economic shift in his book Vanishing Frontiers: The Forces Driving Mexico and the United States Together.

“Over the past decade, investment has been flowing north too, often saving or expanding American companies. While some jobs have been lost, many others have been created or preserved by cross-border investment,” Selee wrote.

But the change was then and continues now to be painful. When NAFTA took effect in 1994, Mexico was undergoing the peso crisis that drove a massive migration wave. That same year a presidential candidate, Luis Donaldo Colosio, was murdered, a traumatic event that put even more stress on the markets.

That economic crisis generated a massive migration wave that reached its peak in 2000, when more than 1.5 million Mexicans crossed the southern border. But after that, the trend has shifted slowly and steadily. In 2018, just 150,000 Mexican migrants came to the U.S. That same year, and for the first time, more Mexicans returned to their home country than those who left, according to a Pew Reseach analysis.

Selee, who now presides over the Migration Policy Institute, believes that there are several reasons for this migration shift, including a slower birth rate in Mexico and the effects of the Great Recession in the U.S. that pushed many Mexicans back to their homeland. But the fact that Mexico became a global manufacturing power played a big role, too.

The pandemic, however, reversed the migration trend, and Mexicans are once again crossing the border in huge numbers.

“As the U.S. economy rebounds, the COVID recession still has a long-lasting effect in many Mexican households,” Selee told us. “There is also a long-term decline in the number of native-born workers in the labor market in the U.S.,” which makes migration more attractive.

But even with the global effect of the pandemic, fewer Mexicans are migrating relative to their population and compared to more vulnerable economies in Latin America like Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras.

In the optimism of the ’90s, an ambitious plan was hatched to create what was known as the Free Trade Area of the Americas.

It would encompass 34 countries in the Western Hemisphere — every nation except Cuba — and include some 800 million people. By the beginning of the 21st century, as left-wing governments in the region doubled down on protectionist policies, the plan was dead.

Since then, the U.S. has signed a separate trade agreement with the Central American nations of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic, in what’s known as the CAFTA-RD pact. There are also independent agreements with Chile, Colombia, Panama and Peru.

The agreements came amid deep suspicions about U.S. intent and concerns about the impact of lifting tariffs and reducing state subsidies. Latin America’s long history of being on the short end of both American intervention and right-wing political upheaval has left many of its people reluctant to accept change under the name of market reform.

Chile’s history is a prime example of why that is. Structural economic reforms were introduced there in the ’70s, in the middle of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal right-wing dictatorship. The reforms came from a group of Chilean economists known as the “Chicago Boys” because they were disciples of free-market champion Milton Friedman of the University of Chicago.

The reforms modernized Chile’s economy long before its Latin American neighbors, but there was a high social cost, including massive unemployment. When Chile’s democracy was restored in 1990, the country was left with one of the highest inequality rates in the region. Succeeding governments nevertheless kept the free market policies in place. Today, Chile’s equality index has improved and, while challenges remain, it is one of Latin America’s most stable democracies.

Milton Friedman, winner of the Nobel Prize for economics in 1976. His free-market ideas including the elimination of subsidies and tariffs were first enacted in Latin America in Chile, in the 70s.(Keystone / Getty Images)

Friedman is often quoted saying that “The Chilean economy did very well, but more important, in the end the central government, the military junta, was replaced by a democratic society. So the really important thing about the Chilean business is that free markets did work their way in bringing about a free society.”

The quote eludes the brutality of the Pinochet regime and the reality that the policies in question were implemented through that regime. It also fails to recognize the need for building strong governmental institutions, as we’ve outlined in our series The Unraveling of Latin America.

Still, there is truth to it. A strong economy is at the foundation of a viable democracy if it is coupled to the rule of law.

If nothing else, the Chicago Boys demonstrated in Latin America that free market reforms could stabilize and grow economies. So when hyperinflation hit Latin American nations in the ’80s, several countries, including Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina, opted for free-market structural reforms.

But reformers, including the International Monetary Fund, oversold the positive effects of the reforms and underestimated the need for safety nets to address inequality.

The effect of globalization, not to mention the ongoing cost of corruption, exacerbated the pain of opening up Latin American economies. As inequality soared, so did crime and poverty.

In the early 2000s, the governments of Argentina and Ecuador collapsed. Venezuela embraced a left-wing populist turned autocrat in Hugo Chávez. The economic reforms that had failed to deliver fast enough or broadly enough were either shelved or undermined.

And in many ways, the cycle began again. Subsidies eased inequality and the effects of poverty for many, but inflation and stagnant economic activity took root, too. The results were predictable. A lack of opportunity, increased crime and poverty and reduced civil rights have seen people flee Latin American nations in unprecedented numbers.

Now, even nations that want to return to the path of reform are finding it hard to do so.

Uruguay and Ecuador recently sought deals, but politicians in Washington have soured on free-trade agreements.

That’s a mistake, and one that Washington needs to correct. The U.S. must remain a leader in striking fair free-trade agreements and refining the agreements we have, especially in Latin America.

Again, look to Mexico for the evidence. Free-trade agreements have two goals: to increase trade and to open up foreign investment. For Mexico, both objectives have been a colossal win. U.S. foreign direct investment in Mexico was $130.3 billion in 2022, a 7.6% increase from 2021, numbers unthinkable in the 1990s, according to the United States Trade Representative.

Mexico’s exports of goods and services, meanwhile, have ballooned. In 1990, Mexico had $38.5 billion in exported goods and services, or $98 billion in today’s dollars. Last year, Mexico’s exports were valued at $626.3 billion, according to the World Bank.

Freer trade doesn’t always mean a freer country, something we’ve learned in our relationship with China.

But lifting people out of poverty gives them the opportunity for greater self-determination, economically and politically.

Matthew Rooney, a senior advisor for the Bush Institute in Dallas, not only sees a benefit for the economies but free-trade agreements also help foster transparency. This is a way to strengthen democracies in Latin America.

“First, it opens the economy to foreign competition, which in a small market is extremely important to make sure that competition actually exists to the benefit of the consumer,” he said. “Secondly, it creates pressure to strengthen the institutions of the partner country. So there’s pressure to clean up justice, there’s pressure to clean up regulatory regimes because foreign competitors are powerful. They expect a certain standard of treatment when they’re in a market.”

Even in a nation like Mexico, known for rampant corruption, there is some change, said Selee. “As Mexico has become a more middle-class society, there’s also been much greater push from citizens for anti-corruption measures and transparency.”

Selee acknowledged there is a long way to go, but there is a noticeable change.

U.S. policy doesn’t have to focus on huge new agreements. Minor adjustments to free-trade zones can make a big difference. Rooney noted a proposal from the Bush Institute to revise the rules of the USMCA, specifically in the car industry, to help Central American nations.

Under USMCA, Mexican-manufactured vehicles can enter the United States duty-free if they meet certain criteria under what’s known as the rule of origin. But if parts of that car come in with Central American components, the vehicle can potentially lose duty-free access.

This proposed change to the USMCA would open the supply chain to Central American production, creating jobs and increasing opportunity.

“You would employ Central Americans by doing that, and you would reduce the pressure on migration. It would even help the auto industry to reduce costs,” Rooney said.

President Joe Biden only needs his executive power to make this change. He should do it, and he should find other ways to make similar changes to policy that increase opportunity in Latin America.

Central and South Americans are flooding to the U.S. border in search of lives that aren’t defined by crime and poverty. U.S. policy has to focus on giving them that chance in their homelands.

As things stand, the U.S. has limited options to help pandemic-ravaged economies where we don’t have free-trade agreements.

The Biden administration’s efforts in the region have been lacking overall, but it has taken one important step in recent months.

In September, U.S. officials touted a new program from the Inter-American Development Bank to pair U.S. companies with projects in Latin America seeking investment.

The U.S is the major shareholder of IDB and is planning to increase funding to this lending institution. This is a small step, but it does not require congressional approval and it at least recognizes the need for more U.S. engagement in Latin America’s fortunes.

But if Washington wants to turn the tide on the immense challenges that Latin American democracies are currently facing, it needs to be more ambitious and more consistent.

Esteban Abascal, La Moderna’s chief executive, knows it can be done. He’s seen it happen.

“Sometimes we think that economic trade is something complex and difficult,” he said. “It is easier than we think.”

Part of our opinion series The Unraveling of Latin America, this editorial advocates for free trade as a tool for democracies and political stability

