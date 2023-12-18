'The best time of the year for criminals': how to protect yourself from scams this Christmas

Don’t let your cyber guard down this festive season if you don’t want to be targeted by online hacks, spoofs and scams. Protect yourself this way.

As parts of the world prepare themselves for the holiday rush, buying gifts, preparing for travel and spending time with loved ones, experts are warning of a rise in seasonal cybercrime. .

According to Findings by cyber security company DarktraceRansomware attacks during the holiday season increased by 30 percent each year from 2018 to 2020 compared to the monthly average.

For Ed Skoudis, president of SANS Technology Institute College, which trains cybersecurity experts, the reasons for this growth are many.

“During the holidays you are doing a lot of things: parties, gifts, shopping, this and that. You have less time and attention to be alert and criminals know this,” Skoudis told Euronews Next.

According to the expert, the influx of money during this period actually makes the year-end holidays “the perfect time of year for criminals.”

Cyber ​​criminals are targeting both individuals and companiesA time when staff shortages mean firms have “lowered their security”, according to privacy-focused tech company Proton.

With large amounts of data, such as credit card information, being churned out by online retailers, criminals also know that attacks are more likely to yield personal information that can be used for scams, according to the tech firm. May go.

Keep an eye on cyber crimes during the holidays

As online shopping reaches its annual peak, so too do “confirmations of fake orders from major e-commerce companies.” When in doubt, experts urge users to refrain from clicking on the link.

Those on the road should also exercise caution when connecting to airport WiFi or public networks as personal data may be diverted and devices may be corrupted.

A Proton spokesperson explained, “Using a VPN when connecting to a public WiFi network is the best protection for users (as it) will encrypt their network traffic. Even if someone is intercepting their data , even then they can’t see it without decrypting it.” Euronews Next.

Skoudis also recommends being especially careful about voice cloning, a spoofing technique that is increasing with the emergence of AI for everyone.

“If I get one minute of audio of someone, I can feed that into an AI and train it, and then I can say whatever I want to you,” Skoudis said.

“Imagine a criminal calling your family in your voice and saying, ‘Oh my God. My car has crashed and I want you to call this number immediately.’ A doctor, and they’ll ask for medical records or send you through the billing department who will ask to add a credit card to the file,” he explained.

“It’s really insidious and it pushes people’s buttons,” the cyber expert said.

How to Secure Your Online Accounts Before the Holidays

While cyber hygiene always demands the use of strong passwords, update softwareand multi-factor authentication, additional measures can be taken before the best time of the year.

SANS Director, who prepared the 20th edition holiday hackAn online game to raise awareness on cyber security for all levels of users says one of the most important measures is access to the email address used as a backup of the main mailbox.

“I urge everyone to double-check that they still have access to backup email accounts for their primary email account,” Skoudis said.

“Many accounts send an email to your primary email address if you’ve forgotten your password. But what if you can’t access your primary email address?” he asked, highlighting that password requests for main accounts typically arrive in backup mailboxes.

The expert said that an attacker can also log into your main email account and change its password, if you are unable to access your backup account you will be locked out with ‘I have forgotten my password’ Message will be sent.

“It’s a great thing to recalibrate for the holidays,” he said.

On a more practical side, experts also recommend saving bank and credit card numbers on the phone, so they can be accessed in the event of a scam.

“An email comes in and you click on it and you get a scam. Two minutes later you’re like, ‘Crap, I just got scammed.’ Call the credit card company and bank immediately. The sooner you act, the less likely they will be able to transfer the funds,” he concluded.

