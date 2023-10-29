The Best Things to Buy at Dollar Tree This November

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

There’s no shortage of great deals shoppers can find at Dollar Tree, especially during the last few months of the year. You can discover tons of affordable holiday decorations, cooking supplies, dinnerware, and centerpieces to add to your cart before they sell out of these items.

However, specifically, GOBankingRates spoke with DealNews.com consumer analyst Julie Ramhold for the scoop on what Dollar Tree shoppers need to keep an eye on this month — and one item is the clear winner. See if you agree that this is the best thing to buy at Dollar Tree this November.

Best Item: Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie Mix

Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie Mix is ​​a new item for sale at Dollar Tree. Priced at $1.25, one package of this mix makes 12 gingerbread cookies.

There is one caveat to keep in mind, however, and it has to do with availability. Ramhold recommends checking to see if your local Dollar Tree store has it. If possible, you might consider driving to a few Dollar Tree locations to see if the cookie mix is ​​in stock. Those who buy it online will have to buy a minimum of 12 sachets for $15.

While Ramhold said bulk shopping online for lots of cookie mix is ​​still a good deal, she advises making sure before you buy gingerbread that you (or whomever you’re baking the cookies with) actually likes gingerbread. Is.

That said, if you’re at a local Dollar Tree and see this cookie mix, be sure to purchase it before you end your shopping trip. Ramhold said it’s worth the purchase because it’s an extremely economical way to prepare seasonal dishes without the extra baking work.

