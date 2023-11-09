The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now, According to Top Analysts, 11/9/2023 – TipRanks.com

Which stocks are the best to buy right now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are strong buys. Each stock recently received a new buy rating as well as a significant uptick.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before deciding whether to include it in your portfolio.

Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Assure provides cloud-based workplace management software solutions for businesses to manage their workforce, space, and assets. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Ree maintained a buy rating on the stock. Interestingly, all four top analysts who recently rated the stock recommend it as a Buy. Overall, there is about a 105% upside to their 12-month price target.

biogen ,NASDAQ:BIIB) – This biopharmaceutical company discovers, develops, and distributes therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Salvin Richter reiterated a buy rating on the stock. Over the last three months, seven out of eight top analysts covering the stock have given it a Buy rating. Collectively, their 12-month price target represents an upside of more than 45%.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Ceva engages in licensing signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. Yesterday, TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsey reaffirmed a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. Over the past three months, four out of five top analysts evaluating the stock recommended it as a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price target represents an upside of about 41%.

Who are the top analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rate of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. Each of the top analysts has earned a five-star ranking due to the accuracy of their ratings and profitability over time.

