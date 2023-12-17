S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.01%) measures the performance of 500 large U.S. companies spanning all 11 stock market sectors defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Those areas are listed below in alphabetical order:

communication services

consumer discretionary

consumer staples

energy

financial situation

Health care

industrial-

information technology

Material

real estate

utilities

Interestingly, one stock market sector has consistently outperformed the rest over the past decade. In fact, the sector in question more than doubled the returns of the broader S&P 500, and it was sole area To beat the market.

Can you guess which one?

Technology stocks have consistently outperformed

The information technology sector has been the growth engine of the stock market for the last few decades. It has crushed other GICS market sectors over the past 10 years, and it is leading the S&P 500 again this year.

The chart below shows how the technology sector has outperformed other market sectors (and the S&P 500 itself) over the past decade.

Some readers may see a problem. The S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, meaning larger companies have a greater impact on its performance. This is a potential problem because many of the largest S&P 500 companies are classified as technology stocks. For example, Apple, MicrosoftAnd NVIDIA That alone makes up about 18% of the index.

This begs the question: Did technology stocks outperform simply because a few big tech companies performed well? The answer is no. The better returns were broad-based.

The chart below shows the equal-weight performance of the S&P 500 market sectors over the past decade. In other words, the disproportionate impact of big tech companies is gone, as if each stock affected the index equally.

The above data is important. This shows that the best S&P 500 stocks have historically come from the technology sector, and that’s a very compelling reason to own technology stocks today. Investors looking for inspiration should consider the Fortune Future 50 list, an annual ranking of the world’s largest companies based on their long-term growth prospects.

Five technology stocks occupy top 10 spots on Fortune Future 50 list for 2023 snowflake, datadog, CrowdStrike, cloud flareAnd bill holdings,

To be clear, none of them are technology stocks Guarantee the winner. Making good decisions requires research, and even then mistakes are possible. In the words of famed investor Warren Buffett: “Successful investing requires time, discipline, and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things take time.”

Alternatively, investors can purchase index funds in addition to or instead of individual stocks. Doing so will eliminate or reduce the time spent on research and portfolio management.

Here are two index-fund-based strategies that can help investors take advantage of the market-beating potential of technology stocks.

1. Buy an index fund focused on technology stocks

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT +0.48%) tracks 318 technology stocks that fall into three broad categories: (1) software and services companies, (2) technology hardware and equipment providers, and (3) semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers. The five largest positions in the fund are shown below:

Apple: 21.6% Microsoft: 18.6% Nvidia: 6.9% Broadcom: 3.3% Adobe: 2.2%

Readers should be aware of the risks of concentration. Apple and Microsoft make up 40% of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, so a poor performance by any one stock could drag down the entire index fund. That said, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF returned 511% over the last decade, more than double the S&P 500.

The final item of note are the fees associated with index funds. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an average expense ratio of less than 0.1%, meaning a $5,000 portfolio would incur fees of $5 per year.

Ultimately, this index fund is a good choice for investors who want more exposure to technology stocks, but there is one big exception. Investors who already have large stakes in Apple or Microsoft should probably stay away from the Vanguard Information Technology ETF.

2. Buy S&P 500 Index Funds and Technology Stocks

There is another index-fund-based strategy that investors should consider. Instead of owning a technology-focused index fund, technology bulls can buy an S&P 500 index fund and supplement it with individual technology stocks.

This strategy limits downside risk by anchoring returns on the S&P 500, which has never failed to deliver positive returns over any rolling 20-year period in history. But the strategy also leaves room for upside if complementary technology stocks beat the S&P 500.

