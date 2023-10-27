(1:30) – Tips and tricks on how to use Zacks.com

(10:45) – Stock Screen and Sector Heat Map: How to find top performing industries

(21:50) – How to get all the information you need about an individual stock: Analyst report breakdown

(32:30) – Finding Stock Markets Using EPS and Sales Charts

(47:10) – Episode Roundup: JPM, LEN, NVDA, NKE, Lulu

Welcome to episode #377 of the Jax Market Edge Podcast.

Each week, host and Zacks Stock Strategist, Tracy Renniak, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracy is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Derek Lewis, to talk about all the great investing tools you can find on Zacks.com, including the Zacks Rank, a short-term stock picking strategy from Zacks. Quick information is also included.

Derek is relatively new to Jax, so he’s exploring the website with fresh eyes. Tracy has been at Jax for 15 years. She thought she knew all the cool tools on the site, but she was wrong.

trace:

1. Where to Get a New, Free Zacks #1 Rank Stock Every Weekday

2. How to Use the Zacks Sector Rank

3. What does the sector heat map tell you about earnings estimate revisions

4. How to Improve Industry Rank

5. Where to Find Jax’s Free Predefined Stock Screens

even more.

5 Stocks: Earnings and Sales Outlook

1. JPMorgan Chase (JPM,

JPMorgan Chase again has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings are expected to grow 36.4% in 2023. Which bank’s earnings are slowing down? JPMorgan Chase’s sales are also projected to grow 21.5% this year.

However, JPMorgan Chase shares are up only 5.3% year-to-date. It’s cheap with a Forward P/E of 8.5. It also pays a dividend with a yield of 3%.

Should JPMorgan be on your short list?

2. Lennar Corporation (lane,

Lennar is a large national homebuilder. It has already reported its most recent earnings results. This is a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock. While earnings are expected to decline by 22.6% in FY2023, analysts see a growth of 8.3% in FY2024.

Lennar shares are up 15.2% year-to-date. It’s cheap with a Forward P/E of 7.6.

Should a homebuilder like Lennar be on your short list?

3. Nvidia Corporation (NVDA,

NVIDIA is the stock everyone loves to hate. Its earnings are expected to grow 221.6% in FY2024 and 52.2% in FY2024. Sales look similar and revenues are expected to grow 101.7% and 46.9%, respectively.

NVIDIA shares are up 175.9% year to date, but have declined over the past 3 months, losing 11.7% during that time. And this is not a cheap stock. NVIDIA trades with a Forward P/E of 38.9.

Are you a shareholder of NVIDIA?

4. Nike, Inc. ,NKE,

Nike had a big rally during the pandemic, but shares have fallen 40.2% over the past 2 years. Year-to-date, Nike is still weak, down 14.5%.

However, earnings are expected to grow 15.8% in fiscal 2024 and 17.2% in fiscal 2025. Sales are also expected to be positive, growing 3.8% in fiscal 2024 and 8.4% in fiscal 2025.

But shares are not cheap. Nike is trading with a Forward P/E of 27.7.

Is Nike’s valuation still too high for most investors?

5. Lululemon Athletica Inc. ,Lulu,

Lululemon has been a top apparel retailer since the Great Recession. Earnings are expected to grow 20.5% in fiscal 2024 and 15.3% in fiscal 2025. Sales are expected to see a similar growth of 18.1% this year and 13.1% next year.

Lululemon shares have bounced back this year with a gain of 21.3%, but they are still down 16.6% over the 2-year period. Lululemon has always been a growth stock, not value. It trades with a high P/E of 32.7.

What’s the next catalyst for Lululemon shares?

What else do you need to know about using Zacks’ best stock investing tools?

Tune in to this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU in her own personal portfolio.]

