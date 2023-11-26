The best reasons to take Social Security long before age 70

If you’re wondering when to start collecting your Social Security benefits and you look to famous sayings for some guidance, you can get an early start. Consider some of these sage words: “The early bird catches the worm.” “Early to sleep and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

There are actually lots of good reasons to start your Social Security checks early — but there are also some good reasons to delay, too. Here’s a look at both sets of reasons.

Why Collect Social Security Benefits Early?

You can begin collecting your Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, and most retirees start around age 62 or 63. This is a good thing for millions of people for this important reason: They just need money, Here are some sad statistics from the 2023 Retirement Confidence Survey, which shows how many workers in the US have spent money for retirement:

Amount in savings and investments* percentage of workers less than $1,000 18% $1,000 to $9,999 8% $10,000 to $24,999 7% $25,000 to $49,999 5% $50,000 to $99,999 8% $100,000 to $250,000 18% $250,000 or more 36%

Of course, many of them still have time to save and accumulate a lot for retirement. But many people do not do this. If you’re approaching retirement without saving as much as you need, claiming your Social Security benefits can help you survive. (Note that, if possible, delaying retirement for a few years can greatly improve your financial health.)

Here’s another good reason to start early: You don’t know how long you’ll live. If you are not in the best health and/or many of your close relatives live below average lives, it may be better to start sooner.

Even more good reasons to claim your benefits early

Everyone’s situation is different, and most of us will retire at different times. If the stock market dives closer to your retirement date, you won’t want to sell any shares at the low point to help fund retirement. So by claiming your benefits early, you may be able to tap into your nest egg less – until it starts to recover. (Note that you can get out of this potentially painful situation by doing what we’ve long advised: put all the money you’ll need within five or so years — if not 10, to be more conservative — out of stocks. Keep out.)

If you’ve saved enough and already have enough income for retirement — perhaps because you’re a savvy and successful investor — you won’t need to max out your Social Security checks in the future. If so, you can claim that money early to invest. However, you’ll want to expect more than 8% in average annual returns — because your profits can grow so much without any effort on your part.

Starting Social Security early can also help you pay for health insurance until age 65 — when you can enroll in Medicare.

On the other hand: consider procrastinating

However, if you can delay starting to collect Social Security, you may get more benefit from the program overall. The full retirement age for most workers today is 66 or 67, and beyond that, each year you delay claiming your Social Security benefits (until age 70) will increase by about 8%.

So delaying until age 70 is a great way to increase your benefits. (There are other ways to increase Social Security benefits, such as earning more.) Even better, the larger your benefits, the larger your cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be in most years.

If you have a good chance of living past 80 or so, delaying it is a good move. This will bring you to break-even age, at which point you will have collected roughly the same amount in total from Social Security through multiple smaller checks or fewer larger checks.

The more you know about Social Security, the more effectively you can plan when to claim your benefits. Whether you start at 62, 70, or somewhere in between, Social Security is likely to provide a large portion of your retirement income — so it pays to know more about it.

Source: www.fool.com