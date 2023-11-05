The best pubs for a roast dinner in Berkshire are named

Popular lifestyle blog Muddy Stilettos has now named the best pub roasts in the UK to help diners decide where to go for a Sunday feast.

Here are three gastropubs that made the ranking in Berks.

The Hinds Head, Bray

Located in the peaceful village of Bray, The Hind Head has been serving guests and visitors of all types since the 1400s.

Led by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal since 2004, the Michelin-level menu is renowned for its triple-cooked roasties. These were created by the pub’s head chef Peter Gray.

A set three-course menu will set you back £60 per person – which is reasonable for the quality and quantity of food.

Green Oak, Windsor

This Michelin-rated country gastro pub is located on the outskirts of Windsor and has always had an incredible reputation for great food.

The Sunday menu includes country breed beef, Tamworth pork and nut roast with Yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets and duck fat roasties available from £15pp.

It recently won the Greene Kings Pub of the Year award for its excellent atmosphere and excellent cuisine.

The Bull Inn, Stanford Dingley

Located in West Berkshire between Thaly and Newbury, The Bull Inn is set in the middle of a fairy tale village where you can spend a rainy afternoon with a traditional English roast.

The pub has a traditional open fire and wooden beams highlighting its unique 15th century charm.

The Bull Inn’s Sunday service includes four different meat, vegetarian and vegan roasts and sharing platters with all the trimmings.

