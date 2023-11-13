The best Netflix show of 2023 could be ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

blue eye samurai Netflix

Check out Netflix’s top 10 list any time these days and chances are the majority of it will be made up of true crime documentaries or reality shows, but despite there not being a ton of great content on the platform, there are still some gems to be found.

And one of those, which I would consider potentially the best Netflix show I’ve seen this year, at least the best. First entry The show is Blue Eye Samurai, which was just released last week. It hit the top 10 charts, then fell off, but I’m here to bring it back to the fore and recommend it to anyone and everyone.

Blue Eye Samurai tells the story of a young samurai with, you guessed it, blue eyes, indicating that they were half white in an era of Japan where it was considered demonic. Their quest is to find four hidden, evil white men in the country who may or may not be their rapist father, and kill them.

It’s Mizu’s journey, but she’s joined by a colorful supporting cast of characters who try to divert her from her lonely path of revenge. The path to finding just one of the four takes the entire season, and it features some exceptional writing as well as some of the bloodiest, most impressive battles you’ve seen in the genre.

Technically it’s not an anime, and it’s not an adaptation of a graphic novel or manga. It’s just “adult animation” as we call it, and it probably shares the most DNA with Avatar: The Last Airbender that I’ve seen, at least in terms of its overall quality, although it does have a lot more blood. , involves guts and nudity. This is not a kid’s thing that adults can also enjoy.

If you love animation and think it might look familiar, that’s because it’s from Blue Spirit, who recently worked on Marvel’s What If…? But I would argue that this looks even better. It’s fantastic from beginning to end.

It’s extremely difficult to move ahead with the show without revealing spoilers. Even talking about the voice cast (which is fantastic) would start to ruin things. Blue Eye Samurai has an unusually long tenure. The first of the eight episodes is an hour, and most are 45-50 minutes, pretty weird, but by the end you’ll be begging for more. And really, that’s the show’s only flaw, that it’s set itself up for maybe 3-4 seasons, when we all know Netflix has a hard time giving even two. However, Netflix seems to be more generous with many of its adult animation projects these days, so perhaps there is hope and the confusion here will be resolved. If not, yes, it will hurt the entire chain.

I say have faith and see it. It’s extremely well written, animated, voiced and legitimately one of the best genre entries I’ve seen since Avatar. I’m not saying it’s top-notch, but I think you’ll see the similarities if you try it. Oh, and did I mention you can watch the entire first episode, that entire hour, for free on YouTube below?

