The Best Movie Villains in Otherwise Terrible Movies | Wealth of Geeks

Cinematic villains have the potential to make or break a movie. After all, what better way to test a hero than by having a dangerous antagonist opposing them? Yet as every movie fan knows, some films fail to utilize otherwise promising villains, even if the characters themselves remain the standout feature in an often dismal movie. From magical dictators to cunning intergalactic mercenaries, these movie villains proved themselves deserving of far better films.

Francisco Scaramanga (The Man with the Golden Gun)

Image Credit: United Artists.

The James Bond series boasts several movie villains that failed to reach their full potential, from the genetic experiment Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) to the newspaper mogul Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce). As many underutilized movie villains as there are in James Bond, few match the appeal of Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee). A top-notch international assassin able to dispatch his targets with a single bullet, Scaramanga makes for a fascinating Bizarro version of Bond, rivaling 007 as much in alluring personality as he does in his practical skills with a weapon.

The Horned King (The Black Cauldron)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution.

The Black Cauldron bottoms out as one of the worst Disney animated movies ever made, with its single redeeming quality involving its chief antagonist, the Horned King (John Hurt). Perhaps the darkest Disney movie villain ever put to the screen, the Horned King appears almost as a junior version of The Lord of the Rings’ Sauron. Seeking the mythical Black Cauldron to summon an invincible army, the Horned King’s first scene alone sends chills down the audiences’ spines, the character announcing his presence with howling winds, a dense fog, and literal hellfire.

The Sheriff of Nottingham (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Reviewing the script for Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Alan Rickman made the wise decision to play his character–the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham–in the most over-the-top manner imaginable. Fortunately, the decision paid off and then some, with Rickman hamming it up with gleeful delight as the cartoonishly evil Sheriff.

Benedict (Last Action Hero)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A supporting antagonist of the fictional movie-within-a-movie John Slater IV, Charles Dance’s Mr. Benedict uncovers a way to move between his world and the real world. A dangerous henchman who eclipses his former employer (Anthony Quinn), Benedict proved himself as ingenious a movie villain as John Slater’s other fictional antagonists, harboring the cunning mind of Tony Vivaldi and the pure psychopathy of the Ripper.

Captain Salazar (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

The most underrated movie villain of the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) once ranked as the deadliest pirate-hunter of the Spanish Navy, earning him the nickname Matador del Mar (or “The Killer of the Sea”). Duped by a young Jack Sparrow in the buccaneer’s earliest seafaring adventures, an undead Salazar and his crew spend their purgatorial state attacking any sailors unlucky enough to sail through the Bermuda Triangle, planning their revenge against Jack from beyond the grave.

Bavmorda (Willow)

Image Credit: MGM/UA Distribution Co.

A dramatic cross between Snow White’s Wicked Queen and The Lord of the Rings’ Sauron, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) reigns supreme as the magical ruler of Nockmaar. A powerful sorceress capable of commanding the Nockmaar Hounds and transforming an entire army into pigs, Bavmorda obsesses over her monarchical position, seeking to retain her power any way she can (even if it means murdering a helpless infant prophesied to end her reign of terror).

Mrs. Voorhees (Friday the 13th)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

While Jason Voorhees reigns supreme as the overarching movie villain of the Friday the 13th series, fans shouldn’t look past the antagonist of the original film: Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer). Breaking through the glass ceiling of horror movie villains, Mrs. Voorhees shocked audiences with her vicious brutality and her fragmented emotional state when Friday the 13th hit theaters in the summer of 1980. A caring mother driven insane by the preventable death of her son, Voorhees stalks the woods surrounding Camp Crystal Lake, offing any promiscuous camp counselors unfortunate enough to fall into her machete-clutching hands.

Cyrus the Virus (Con Air)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Leave it to John Malkovich to single-handedly save a bad movie. Appearing in the cliched action movie Con Air, Malkovich captures audiences’ attention from the get-go as the criminal mastermind, Cyrus “the Virus” Grissom. A “poster child for the criminally insane,” Cyrus’s crimes know no bounds, from murder, extortion, and armed robbery to organizing full-scaled prison riots and ambitious escapes. With a criminal this cold and calculating, there’s little wonder regarding why Cyrus cements himself as the leader of his party of hardened convicts.

Irina Spalko (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Complaints about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull aside, even the most dedicated critics can’t help but heap praise on Cate Blanchett’s Soviet parapsychologist, Dr. Irina Spalko. One of the most cunning movie villains Indy has ever faced on his adventures abroad, Spalko matches Indiana in intelligence, determination, and hand-to-hand combat skills (she’s quite savvy with a rapier). Pining after the fabled Crystal Skull in South America, Spalko hopes to uncover the hidden secrets of the universe–knowledge far beyond the powers of human comprehension, as the poor doctor found out the hard way.

Darkness (Legend)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Anytime Tim Curry plays movie villains, viewers know they’re in for a good time. The single best thing in an otherwise dreary fantasy film, Curry’s iteration of Darkness makes the entirety of Legend worth seeing. A Satanic overlord straight from the pages of Paradise Lost, Curry’s Darkness plots ways to blanket the Earth in an unending night. Adorned with meticulous makeup and a massive set of horns, Curry’s portrayal of Darkness appears as a full-fledged character in possession of a frightening appearance and a seductive personality.

Max Lord (Wonder Woman 1984)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Looking over the DCEU, it becomes clear that the series typically fails to utilize a strong movie villain, with most fans left disappointed by the appearance of such DC foes as Steppenwolf or Enchantress. Ranking among the more notable villains in the live-action DC universe, Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) lacks the same power-hungry ambitions as Lex Luthor or General Zod. A well-intentioned businessman fallen on hard times, Lord uses the mythic Dreamstone to fulfill everyone’s greatest wish. Wreaking havoc through his haphazard use of magic, Lord’s reckless actions revolve around his desire to impress his son, making this DCEU baddie that much more tragic and sympathetic a character.

The Spinosaurus (Jurassic Park III)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Like every sequel that followed the original, fans seldom regard Jurassic Park III as a sci-fi masterpiece on par with the first Jurassic Park. However, the movie’s horror-centric approach to the traditional Jurassic Park sets it apart from the other entries in the series, with the film’s main antagonist–the Spinosaurus–appearing as one of the most terrifying dinosaurs in the series’ universe. With its piercing green eyes, deafening roar, and unique visual design, the Spinosaurus rivals the Indominus Rex or even the Tyrannosaurus in terms of its formidable presence in the film.

Kingpin (Daredevil)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Two words describe Michael Clarke Duncan’s portrayal of Kingpin in 2003’s egregious Daredevil film: “wasted potential.” Providing one of the most remarkable villainous performances of the early 2000s, Duncan’s Kingpin differed from other iterations of the character. With his booming voice, imposing physical size, and bone-chilling roars of fury, Duncan’s version of Wilson Fisk remains one of the few genuinely good things about Daredevil, a movie most fans have tried hard to forget about.

Rev-9 (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Looking over the entirety of the Terminator franchises, two movie villains forever rise to the top: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original T-800 and Robert Patrick’s shapeshifting T-1000. While no antagonist in the series has yet to supersede these two, the robotic killer that comes closest takes the form of Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9. The chief antagonist of Terminator: Dark Fate, Rev-9 acts as a very similar Terminator to the T-1000, sharing the same fluid shape-shifting abilities. The main difference between the two involves Rev-9 being able to split himself into two autonomous Terminators–a fatal combination that makes him one of the deadliest Terminators in the series’ universe.

The Martians (Mars Attacks!)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One of the weakest movies from Tim Burton’s early career, Mars Attack! serves as a half-baked adaptation of the 1962 Topps trading card series of the same name. Hampered by a nonsensical plot and a meandering story, the movie’s strongest feature involves the presence of the sinister Martian invaders. More mischievous than downright evil, the Martians still take special delight in incinerating any hapless humans who wind up in their path.

David (Prometheus)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

The breakout character of Ridley Scott’s Alien reboot series, David (Michael Fassbender) makes Hal 9000 look as helpful and innocent as Siri. An android who, at first, longs to to obtain emotional independence, David’s self-actualization takes him past the limits of humanity, sending him on a Frankenstein-esque quest to acquire a god-like status. Manipulating the crew members of the Prometheus with his taut mind games, David establishes himself as the most dangerous antagonist in the entire Aliens continuity, surpassing the Xenomorphs themselves.

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe)

Image Credit: The Cannon Group, Inc.

In spite of his less-than-impressive costume and makeup design, Frank Langella knocks it out of the park in his portrayal of Skeletor in Masters of the Universe. The nemesis of the noble Prince of Eternia, He-Man (Dolph Lundgren), Langella steals every scene he appears in, outshining Lundgren’s wooden performance as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe in every way. Opting for a somewhat more regal sense of authority than his cartoon counterpart, Langella’s portrayal of Langella ranks as one of the few high points in this near-unwatchable 1987 superhero film.

Aliens (Independence Day)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Despite its high performance at the box office, most critics deemed Independence Day more of a technical marvel than a narrative achievement. Still, the alien invaders opposing the movie’s paper-thin characters leave quite an impression on viewers. Decimating entire worlds in order to acquire planets’ critical resources, the aliens of Independence Day operate almost as invasive locusts or parasites–feeding off natural sustenance and leaving nothing but an empty husk behind when they’re through.

Jango Fett (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Like Captain Phasma, Count Dooku, and Darth Maul, Jango Fett received all too little screentime in the Star Wars universe. Making his sole appearance in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, Temuera Morrison’s portrayal of Jango cemented his place as a bounty hunter as efficient and able-bodied as Boba. A disgraced Mandalorian warrior who became the genetic blueprint for the entire Clone Army, Jango’s influence in Star Wars resonates across the Prequels, making him one of the most important characters in the Star Wars saga.

Courtney Shayne (Jawbreaker)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

The mean girl to end all mean girls (literally), Jawbreaker’s Courtney Shayne (Rose McGowan) rules Reagan High School with an iron fist. The most popular girl in her class, Courtney obsesses over her high social standing to a sociopathic degree, going so far as to cover up her best friend’s accidental death for a chance at winning the Prom Queen. Using flagrant lies, manipulation, and intimidation to maintain her popularity, Jawbreaker’s narration sums Courtney’s characters up perfectly: “like Satan in heels.”

Source: wealthofgeeks.com