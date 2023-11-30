November 30, 2023
The best memes are being presented on the internet ahead of the exit poll results of 2023 assembly elections: 'Resort economy will boom'


Exit polls from recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states are going live as we discuss this story. Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November; Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17; In Madhya Pradesh on 17 November; And in Rajasthan on 23 November. While the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, the country cannot wait for the teaser. Exit polls are currently trending on top, more than 63 thousand tweets have been made on X. Exit polls of various channels have shown a close contest between the ruling and opposition parties in all the states. Unless there is a huge margin, the winner will probably be decided at some luxurious resort 😉 While the exit poll results should be taken with a grain of salt (and other spices), wait for the internet to come out with its tasteless opinions. can’t. Henchmen of every party are competing for more views per tweet. Memes are the only relief and they do not disappoint. There are a few things here for your laughing pleasure, including resorts and horse trading. Bon appetit:

See also: Memes, memes and more memes

PFB: List of some of the best desi beach resorts 😉

Source: in.mashable.com



