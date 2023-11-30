The best memes are being presented on the internet ahead of the exit poll results of 2023 assembly elections: 'Resort economy will boom'

Exit polls from recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states are going live as we discuss this story. Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November; Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17; In Madhya Pradesh on 17 November; And in Rajasthan on 23 November. While the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, the country cannot wait for the teaser. Exit polls are currently trending on top, more than 63 thousand tweets have been made on X. Exit polls of various channels have shown a close contest between the ruling and opposition parties in all the states. Unless there is a huge margin, the winner will probably be decided at some luxurious resort 😉 While the exit poll results should be taken with a grain of salt (and other spices), wait for the internet to come out with its tasteless opinions. can’t. Henchmen of every party are competing for more views per tweet. Memes are the only relief and they do not disappoint. There are a few things here for your laughing pleasure, including resorts and horse trading. Bon appetit:

rumors #vote Going to show from 5.30 pm Tough competition in Rajasthan with Congress’s victory

Clean sweep of Chhattisgarh Congress

Clean sweep of Madhya Pradesh Congress

Tough fight in Telangana but Congress is winning Let us see whether the rumors of exit polls not yielding actual results are true or just Chinese whispers!… pic.twitter.com/zAMO19eRSw — 🇮🇳 VKA 🇮🇳 (@vka27) 30 November 2023

#vote The people voted decisively, now is the time for manipulation! ‘Horse Trading’ – XLNTGSON (@xlntgson) 30 November 2023

where can i collect #vote That no matter which party wins, it will be a significant loss to taxpayers. Only politics of freebies and horse-trading #election2023 – Amarjeet (@sahooamarjeet) 30 November 2023

PFB: List of some of the best desi beach resorts 😉

