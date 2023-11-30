The best memes are being presented on the internet ahead of the exit poll results of 2023 assembly elections: ‘Resort economy will boom’
Exit polls from recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states are going live as we discuss this story. Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November; Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17; In Madhya Pradesh on 17 November; And in Rajasthan on 23 November. While the results will be declared on December 3, 2023, the country cannot wait for the teaser. Exit polls are currently trending on top, more than 63 thousand tweets have been made on X. Exit polls of various channels have shown a close contest between the ruling and opposition parties in all the states. Unless there is a huge margin, the winner will probably be decided at some luxurious resort 😉 While the exit poll results should be taken with a grain of salt (and other spices), wait for the internet to come out with its tasteless opinions. can’t. Henchmen of every party are competing for more views per tweet. Memes are the only relief and they do not disappoint. There are a few things here for your laughing pleasure, including resorts and horse trading. Bon appetit:
Bali’s goat is getting ready.#vote pic.twitter.com/bMuYdoPXTN
– Ashish (@error040290) 30 November 2023
#vote pic.twitter.com/ToHTGqOzwt
– Aishwarya Chaudhary (@AishC40) 30 November 2023
Seats less in exit poll
BJP to J.P.Nadda #vote pic.twitter.com/olKPTq0OEz
– Nocturnal Spirit (@Mirage_gurrl) 30 November 2023
If you agree then like it..#vote #exit poll pic.twitter.com/ggLytgQPnz
—𝑮𝒂𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒗𝑹𝒂𝒊 (@IacGaurav) 30 November 2023
rumors #vote Going to show from 5.30 pm
Tough competition in Rajasthan with Congress’s victory
Clean sweep of Chhattisgarh Congress
Clean sweep of Madhya Pradesh Congress
Tough fight in Telangana but Congress is winning
Let us see whether the rumors of exit polls not yielding actual results are true or just Chinese whispers!… pic.twitter.com/zAMO19eRSw
— 🇮🇳 VKA 🇮🇳 (@vka27) 30 November 2023
my first reaction to #vote, pic.twitter.com/m2cAYLdYfM
– Shivam (@shiiivamm) 30 November 2023
– Swapnil Singh (@desi_chaiwalaa) 30 November 2023
No other numbers are needed to guess who is winning.#vote pic.twitter.com/IqpMLg0qMs
– Nemo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) 30 November 2023
Resort owner in Madhya Pradesh #vote pic.twitter.com/AEXWxtjXNF
– ᴀsɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) 30 November 2023
Demand for resorts will change soon #vote
– Babu 🇮🇳 (@Babu90_) 30 November 2023
Resort owners are very happy 😁 #vote
– Harsh Bindal 🏹 (@dilli_ka_hu) 30 November 2023
After this all resort and 5-star hotel owners will be like #exit poll #vote pic.twitter.com/ODmJKuSTa1
– Shivani (@shivani_di) 30 November 2023
Five star hotels and resorts are built on sight #vote pic.twitter.com/eY9DYxtgPB
– Mathoon (@Being_Humor) 30 November 2023
Why do we use the term horse trading? Donkey trading would be more appropriate!
#vote The people voted decisively, now is the time for manipulation! ‘Horse Trading’
– XLNTGSON (@xlntgson) 30 November 2023
Resort people are going to have fun #vote
– Chayan 🇮🇳 (@Tweet2Chayan) 30 November 2023
Resorts in 5 states.#vote pic.twitter.com/HPEcrlkc15
– Varadaraj Adya (@varadadya) 30 November 2023
where can i collect #vote That no matter which party wins, it will be a significant loss to taxpayers. Only politics of freebies and horse-trading #election2023
– Amarjeet (@sahooamarjeet) 30 November 2023
See also: Memes, memes and more memes
PFB: List of some of the best desi beach resorts 😉
Source: in.mashable.com