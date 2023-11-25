The best LEGO Black Friday deals are still live at Amazon: here are our favorite deals on Marvel, Star Wars and Mario sets

For those who want to get their holiday shopping done ahead of time, some of the best LEGO sets are on sale ahead of Cyber ​​Monday. There are a few options to choose from, starting with the Iron Man Armory. This 496-piece kit is suitable for children ages seven and up. Normally, it costs $90, but right now it’s more than half off at $41. The set comes with five minifigures – including an appropriately smug Tony Stark – and three battle suits. Plus, you’ll get one of Stark’s sports cars, though it’s not the Audi R8 as seen in endgame,

If your child is more of a Guardians of the Galaxy fan, the cool spaceship is also on sale. After 40 percent off, this $100 set is down to $60. Slightly more complex and made up of 1108 pieces, the New Guardians Ship is suitable for children ages 10 and up. It comes with five minifigures from the latest film: Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula and Adam Warlock. The cockpit of the ship is so big that three characters can sit in it. If you download the LEGO Builder app, you can access additional instructions on how to put the set together.

For the Star Wars fan in your family, consider the Millennium Falcon rise of skywalker set. Due to the 20 percent discount, you will have to pay $136 instead of $170 like usual. This impressive set is made up of 1,351 pieces and comes with six minifigures representing R2D2, CP3O, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Finn and Boolio. This isn’t just a display piece, the Falcon’s turrets are capable of rotating. You can also lift the top of the starship to look inside.

Last but not least, there is the Super Mario Adventures Starter Course. Right now, it’s 20 percent off, making it $48 instead of $60. This set is suitable for children up to six years old, so it’s a great choice for younger children. What makes Mario so great, compared to the Lego Marvel sets, is that they encourage kids to be creative by thinking of their own course designs instead of just following the instruction book.

