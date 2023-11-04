The Best Kirkland Signature Items According to Costco Experts

Make a beeline for the Daily section.

Best Kirkland Signature Items at Costco

If you think you’re a Costco fan, you may have some competition. Meet David and Susan Schwartz, who have explored over 200 different Costco stores across the country and the world. If that doesn’t qualify them as super fans, we don’t know what does.

The duo, who live in a small apartment in New York City, began their Costco journey in March 2023 not only to learn more about their favorite retail store but to write a book about it: “The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z.” The book covers everything you wanted to know about Costco, including how the store keeps its prices low, what kind of sustainability efforts it pursues, and much more. It also tells us what to buy when shopping there and why it will probably be at the deli counter.

According to these experts, the two most beloved Kirkland Signature items are the KS Pesto, made with Genovese basil, and the KS Smoked Salmon found in the deli section. They also say the KS cheese section is top notch, with goat cheese logs, wheels of brie and grated, aged Parmigiana-Reggiano to choose from.

We contacted David and Susan to see what else they would recommend, and lucky for us, they had plenty to add to the list. Here are 20 more of their Kirkland Signature favorites you’ll want to pick up on your next Costco run:

organic almond butter

Honey (Organic Raw, Wildflower, Arizona Raw and Unfiltered)

cage free egg whites

whole smoked turkey

Eggnog

Vitamin E

aller clear

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

Bacon Pieces

albacore tuna

whole vanilla beans

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Organic and Regular)

Whole Pecans, Whole Walnuts, and Whole Almonds

gigondas red wine

green tea bags

Butter Toffee Cashew

organic maple syrup

hot dogs

Walker’s Shortbread

bottled water

Any dedicated Costco shopper might appreciate some shopping tips for navigating this massive warehouse, and now we have even more guidance. We envision loading our carts with many of these items to complete the holiday entertaining season: whole nuts, red wine, shortbread, vanilla beans, bacon crumbles, egg nog and butter toffee cashews, just to name a few. There are names.

Read original articles on all recipes.

Source