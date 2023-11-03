The Best Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

nasdaq And S&P 500 Both indices have recently fallen into correction territory, meaning they have fallen more than 10% from their recent highs. They have calmed down a bit, but the Fear and Greed Index still shows that markets are fearful. Reasons include a volatile economy (despite impressive GDP growth in the last quarter) and a fractious geopolitical scenario.

When the market falls, people get nervous. This is natural; None of us wants to lose our hard-earned money. Our emotions say “stay away” because we want to avoid danger. But intellectually, we understand that the way to generate long-term market-beating profits is to buy stocks of quality companies when others are pessimistic, and be patient. This does not mean that we have to invest in any falling stock. With a potential recession, geopolitical risks, and high interest rates, I look for companies in secular growth industries experiencing growing demand and rising profits.

Few, if any, fit the mold better than NVIDIA (NVDA 2.79%), and it seems like a great place to invest that extra cash, whether it’s $1,000 or any other amount that works for you.

What’s happening to Nvidia stock?

Red-hot Nvidia stock fell 18% from its recent high before regaining some ground. There are a few reasons behind this price action. First of all, the stock has seen a huge increase (about 200% this year), so it’s highly likely that investors are making profits while the market is struggling to find its footing.

In addition, the United States imposed further restrictions on selling advanced AI chips to China. For Nvidia, Chinese sales accounted for 20% of revenue last quarter, although these restrictions do not mean that Nvidia will lose 20% of its total sales. The restrictions only apply to specific chips, and Nvidia can still sell less powerful chips and design other chips that comply with the rules. In fact, the chipmaker clarified that the sanctions will not have any meaningful impact on near-term results.

However, given the general slowdown in the stock market in the second half of this year, the combination of these factors was enough to send the stock into a tailspin.

Still, the market realizes that Nvidia’s products are in tremendous demand across the globe in the short and long term, which means there is no reason to be concerned about the semiconductor giant’s core business. The company literally cannot make enough to meet customer demands. Recalling Finance 101 and the laws of supply and demand, this means Nvidia has tremendous pricing power.

Let’s see how it matches up using the infographic below.

We can see that the hardware and software that Nvidia provides to data centers provided $10.3 billion in revenue and 75% of total sales last quarter. This was year-over-year (YOY) sales growth of 171% for the data center stream and 71% for total revenue. Nvidia’s data center solutions accelerate performance and are critical to meeting demanding cloud-based applications. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) programs will keep demand hot for years.

The incredible demand has done wonders for Nvidia’s profits. Operating income rose more than 1,000% last quarter to $6.8 billion, and net income (top right of the graphic above) reached $6.2 billion. How impressive is a 50% operating margin? See how it compares to competitors below.

Only broadcom comes closer, with Advanced Micro Devices And intel Far behind.

Is Nvidia Stock a Good Buy?

Nvidia is often labeled “overvalued” due to its current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 100. But P/E is a backward-looking metric; It measures what has already happened, not what is predicted for the future. Based on Wall Street estimates for the next year, Nvidia’s P/E falls to 40, then to 26 the year after, as shown below.

For perspective, Microsoft Its forward-one-year P/E is 27, and Nvidia is growing at a very fast pace.

Like any high-growth stock, Nvidia could experience turbulence in the short term. However, the incredible demand driven by cloud and the rise of AI and ML makes it a solid bet to grow investment portfolios in the long term.

Bradley Guichard has positions in Microsoft and has the following options: Long September 2024 $630 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

