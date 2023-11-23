The best gaming headsets, chairs, graphics cards, monitors, and gaming accessories of 2023

Osnabrueck, Germany – May 3: A computer game enthusiast plays a computer game during , [+] Gaming Summit May 3, 2003 in Osnabruck, Germany. About 900 computer gamers from across Germany came together for two days in teams over a LAN network to play games such as “Counter Strike,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Warcraft” and “Medal of Honor.” Many gamers are part of clans, groups of 10–30 people, who play with each other over the Internet and meet at LAN summits across Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) getty images

It’s that magical time of year again. Thanksgiving is here or, as it is commonly called, Black Friday Eve.

This means that after you’ve stuffed yourself with stuffing, mashed yourself with mashed potatoes, and stuffed as many cranberries down your throat as humanly possible, you can take a quick nap and then Can go on shopping circuit.

If you’re lazy, you can just go online and find tons of great deals instead of waiting in line. And many of those deals are already in front of us.

The following list is not a list of the best Black Friday deals, but rather a recommendation of great gaming gadgets I’ve had the pleasure of testing over the past year. I’ll update this list if I think of anything else to include, but for now here’s a selection of gaming accessories that will be available to you until Christmas. If you have any suggestions for great gaming gifts, products, gear, etc. please let me know Twitter Or Facebook.

For the best Black Friday deals of 2023, be sure to check out Forbes Weighted’s main page.

1. HyperX Cloud III Wireless

Cloud III Wireless Credit: HyperX

HyperX has been my favorite gaming headset brand for years. My all-time favorite headset is actually the HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset ($99.99 @ 33% off at Amazon). After testing the II and III, I’m sticking with the II for several reasons, including the fact that it fits better on my larger dome. It also tells you how much battery you have left which I’ve really come to enjoy.

But the Cloud III Wireless is also excellent and boasts even longer battery life. It’s tough, comfortable and has great noise-canceling capabilities. You really can’t go wrong with any of these headsets. Both also have excellent mics.

$129.99 at Amazon (24% off)

2. Rig 800 Pro HX

rig 800 pro hx Credit: RIG

I actually tested the cheaper RIG 600 PRO HX and found the sound quality to be quite excellent. It’s a very comfortable headset, and comes with a handy charging station. The reason I’m including the 800 on this list is that it’s an even better headset and, right now, is on sale for the same price as the 600 series.

It’s officially licensed for Xbox and PC, has Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound and clocks in at 24 hours of battery time, which isn’t bad at all.

$99.99 at Amazon (33% off)

3. Secret Labs Titan Evo Gaming Chair

TITAN EVO GAMING CHAIR Credit: Secret Labs

I’m sitting on the chair in this picture right now, typing this list. I’ve sat on many different gaming chairs over the years, but my favorite has always been Secret Labs’ Titan Evo, which is big and sturdy and comfortable and fits my 6’3″ frame perfectly. I’m a big fan of this too Magician Games, books, and (season 1) Netflix shows. So this is basically a dream gaming chair. You can find some great Black Friday deals on the Secret Labs website, including up to $100 off these bad boys.

4. Samsung 49” (5120×1440) Gaming Monitor

gaming monitor Credit: Samsung

Have you ever heard the phrase “go big or go home”? Yes, that phrase was invented for this gaming monitor from Samsung. At 49” curved, 120Hz QLED, HDR quality, this thing will blow your mind, although 33% off ($799 at Amazon) is probably not in your budget. Of course, if you plan on gaming at this high resolution, you’ll probably want a graphics card that can keep up with it. Which brings us to our next item on this list.

5. ASUS ROG Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

rtx 4070 ti Credit: ASUS

I’m a lifelong Nvidia gamer, I built my first PC with an Nvidia graphics card and almost every PC since. I’m currently running an RTX 4070 which is awesome, using DLSS 3.0, ray-tracing and doing it all with a smaller footprint and lower power draw than my previous RTX 3080. The 4070 Ti is even faster and will run absolutely smoothly just about any game you can play on it with maximum settings (even using that crazy Samsung monitor mentioned above). This card is currently at 14% off at $899.99 on Amazon.

6. Razer Basilisk V3 Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

razor basilisk Credit: Razer

I believe we all choose our favorite brands over the years, and I’ve always been a fan of Razer. The Razer Basilisk V3 is designed to be as comfortable as possible, which I find more important than ever as I’ve gotten older and encountered funny ways the body can betray you, like carpal tunnel syndrome. fun! But this is a mouse for all ages, and the great user reviews combined with the current 43% savings ($39.99 at Amazon) make it a great purchase for your own gaming or as a gift this holiday season Are.

7. HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Credit: HyperX

Along with HyperX’s gaming headsets, I’ve become a die-hard fan of the company’s excellent, colorful gaming keyboards. I love a good mechanical keyboard, and I’m typing on this fantastic Alloy Origins keyboard as we speak. It’s a solid, weighty, space-efficient keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice features for its small footprint. Depending on your preference you have 10-keys, RGB lighting and HyperX mechanical switches in red (quieter, non-tactile), aqua (quieter, more tactile feedback) or blue (clicky, tactile, faster). On Amazon, this keyboard has received 4.7 stars from over 11,000 user reviews, which tells you everything you need to know about its quality. Right now it’s $89.99 with 18% off.

8. PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PS5 Slim Credit: Sony

The PS5 Slim is a new addition to the PlayStation 5 lineup and it surprisingly reduces the size of the massive PS5. This little guy is just small and easy to fit into your home entertainment setup. This special bundle—$499 on Amazon, which basically means you’ll get spider man 2 If you want to get a great console with one of the best games of the year, it’s free.

9. Xbox Series

xbox gamepad Credit: Microsoft

As much as I love the PS5 and its DualSense gamepad, I’ve always been more of a fan of Xbox controllers, and the Xbox Series And hey, look at this lovely astral purple color! She is very sexy. I love all of my consoles, but I’m mostly a PC gamer and I love using the Xbox Series dark Souls Or alden ring On my PC. (Keyboard and mouse for shooters, gamepad for action titles, and platformers!) It’s 31% off right now at $44.99 at Amazon.

10. LG OLED C3 Series 77” Television

lg oled Credit: LG

If you’re looking for a new TV to play games or stream your favorite shows and movies, I can’t recommend LG’s OLED line highly enough. I have two LG OLED television sets (55” in my bedroom, 65” in my TV room) and I’m interested in upgrading to an even larger set, however this is basically madness and greed and I only want that I should be satisfied with what I have. I know. But still, at $2,196—a 37% discount—it’s a sweet deal. Gorgeous, pure black OLED makes every image come alive and brilliant.

And that’s all for now. I may add more items to this list as they come up, but 10 is a big number for lists and guides and so for now at least, 10 is where we’ll end. Have a lovely Thanksgiving and may you play lots of games!