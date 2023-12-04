The best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

British fashion’s big night out is finally here, and for those attending this year, an evening of opulence, celebration and definite merriment awaits.

Recognizing creators and innovators who are shaping the landscape and raising funds for the British Fashion Council’s charities, the prestigious event is taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The fashion awards always attract a who’s who of leading figures, from supermodels and street style experts to designers and editors – and this year’s line-up is just as spectacular as last year’s.

The best dressed stars at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Alexa Chung

© GettyAlexa Chung champions the silver disc sequin

British style icon Alexa Chung wore a disc-adorned silver midi dress with an exaggerated hip silhouette.

amal clooney

© Getty Barrister brought sparkle in bronze pear-shaped sequins

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney’s bronze gown featured a cascade of metallic embellishments and a soft ombre effect.

mia regan

© Getty The model wore a blazer dress with a corset torso section

Mia Regan wore a blazer dress with sheer panels and a boned bodice with fishnet heels.

lily james

© GettyLily James went for a muted navy shade

Pam and Tommy Star Lily James exudes midnight elegance in a navy blue halter gown with an embellished belt.

Anne Hathaway

© Getty The actress looked beautiful in vintage Valentino

Anne Hathaway exudes polish in a cream vintage Valentino number in an Erin Walsh dress.

Maya Jama

© Getty The Love Island host opted for corsetry

TV presenter Maya Jama brought major drama in a lace-up corset dress and wavy train.

Sara Sampaio

© GettyModel chose Richard Quinn gown

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio looked beautiful in a strapless Dobby Spot gown by Richard Quinn. The tiered volume was balanced by the clean, slim line of her black opera gloves.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

© Getty The singer wore a piece from Chet Lo

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock brought passion and texture to Chet Lowe. Her backless gown with spike detailing looked sultry and different.

Luna Bijl

© GettyLuna Bijal chose a semi-sheer maxi gown

Dutch model and muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Luna Bijl, took the nude dress to new, celebratory heights. Crafted from mesh, her cowl neck gown featured dazzling beading and subtle gold fringes.

Source: www.hellomagazine.com