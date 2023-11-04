The Best British Growth Stocks to Consider Buying in November

Image Source: Getty Images

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top ideas about growth stocks to buy with investors – here’s what they said for November!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

fresnillo

What it does: Fresnillo is the world’s largest primary silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer.

By Andrew McKee. fresnillo(LSE:FRES) stock, like almost every other precious metals miner, is beaten down in 2023. It would be no exaggeration to say that being an investor in this sector has been both brutal and frustrating.

This fact is in sharp contrast to the price of the yellow metal, which remains near its all-time high. Mainly this is because global central banks have been hoarding gold recently.

I think we’re at the cusp of a new golden cycle. I can express that high-conviction thesis simply by buying precious metals ETFs. However, I think I can get better returns if I invest in the ground metal, by buying shares in gold mining companies.

I believe Fresnillo shares represent one of the best opportunities at this time. It not only has several cash-generating mines, but also a good pipeline of exploration projects. In fact, one such project went live earlier this year. This new mine will add significant new production capacity.

One notable risk is that its shares could be extremely volatile. This year they have lagged behind due to several operational reasons as well as rising costs. Since they are trading at multi-year lows and sentiment is so bearish, I have recently bought more growth stocks for my portfolio.

Andrew McKee owns shares in Fresnillo.

Sports Workshop

What it does: Games Workshop designs and manufactures fantasy miniatures and related games. It also licenses its designs to third parties.

By Harshil Patel. Sports Workshop (LSE:GAW) share price is up more than 50% over the last year. But currently, it is hovering around 16% below the year’s high.

This sounds like an opportunity to me to buy some more shares in this growing business.

I would describe Games Workshop as having high quality development stock. It offers a huge return on capital employed of 60% and a huge profit margin of 30%.

With ample free cash flow and a strong balance sheet, I would describe it as one of the best stocks. FTSE 250,

The pace of business is encouraging. Its most recent trading update reported quarterly sales and profits that were ahead of board expectations, driven by healthy growth across all business areas.

The company depends on the interest in it warhammer Franchise. For continued development, this may need to be done to ensure that players’ interest does not wane.

With a price-earnings ratio of 22 times, it is not the cheapest it has ever been, nor is it the most expensive it has ever seen.

Harshil Patel has shares in Games Workshop.

persimmon

What it does: Recently Deprecated FTSE 250Persimmon has been building new homes in the UK since 1972.

By James Beard. With base rates and inflation falling to 2008 levels, the UK construction industry is currently on its knees.

Between 2018 and 2022, persimmon (LSE:PSN) sold an average of 15,060 homes per year. In 2023, it is expected to have 9,000 completed. As a result, it has cut its dividend from 235p to 60p. Not surprisingly, the company’s share price is down 70% from its all-time high in February 2020.

I think this represents a buying opportunity for this growth stock.

Interest rates are likely to fall in 2024 and the economy is expected to grow again. Then confidence should return and demand for homes should increase once again.

But there’s no guarantee the housing market will recover. And tough planning restrictions often hinder new development. However, we have been through worse recessions before and building more homes remains high on the political agenda.

Additionally, Persimmon can recover faster than its competitors because its houses are cheaper.

James Beard has shares in Persimmon.

The post The Best British Growth Stocks to Consider Buying in November appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The Motley Fool UK recommends Fresnillo PLC and Games Workshop Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com