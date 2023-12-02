The Best British Growth Stocks to Consider Buying in December

Image Source: Getty Images

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top ideas about growth stocks to buy with investors – here’s what they said for December!

4imprint group

What it does: 4imprint Group is a direct marketer of promotional products with operations in North America, the UK and Ireland.

By Ben McPoland. Right now I like the look of it 4imprint group (LSE:FOUR). FTSE 250 The stock fell more than 10% in November after the promotional merchandise firm saw a slight softening in demand.

However, to me it was hardly a bomb. Businesses are cutting expenses left, right and center. So I guess logo-embossed gift bags, stationery and T-shirts (the kind of stuff 4imprint sells) can be discarded. There is a risk that the recession may continue for some more time.

That said, the company is still expected to generate more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue with a record pre-tax profit of at least $130 million. This is higher than its previous $125m guidance.

Another positive point is the strong financial position of the company. It had a cash balance of $95 million at the end of October and management remains optimistic: “Our experience is that a less buoyant economic outlook represents a market share opportunity for 4Imprint because our financial strength allows us to invest in the business. “Allows us to continue and take full advantage of the market recovery.”

Meanwhile, shares are trading at 16 times earnings. They are on my early 2024 buy list.

Ben McPoland does not own shares in 4Imprint Group.

Burberry

What it does: Burberry is a global manufacturer, retailer and wholesaler of luxury goods.

By Paul Summers. shares in FTSE 100-listed Burberry (LSE:BRBY) recently fell on news of slowing sales as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit discretionary spending.

Personally, I see this as an opportunity to buy before the stock — down 30% in 2023 as I type — becomes fashionable again.

To me, there’s nothing that says the brand is any less reputable. In fact, the growing middle class in regions like Asia should continue to act as a major headwind going forward.

On a more basic level, the company consistently generates better than average margins and returns on money invested.

Yes, it may still take some time for inflation to return to more desirable levels. But unless one believes that these difficult economic times have taken away all desire to show off status, I believe Burberry’s shares are destined to eventually bounce significantly.

Paul Summers has no position at Burberry,

FRP Advisory Group

What it does: FRP Advisory Group provides assistance to troubled businesses on issues such as restructuring, accounting and bankruptcy.

By Royston Wild. It might be a good idea to invest in classic counter-cyclical stocks before the tough phase of 2024. support service business FRP Advisory Group (LSE:FRP) is one company that analysts expect to continue to thrive despite the downturn in the UK economy.

British businesses are under pressure due to higher borrowing costs and weak consumer demand. And as a result, corporate failures are skyrocketing. The number of bankruptcies in England and Wales rose 10% year-on-year to 6,208 during the third quarter, according to the Insolvency Service. This was also the highest level in 14 years.

FRP is an expert in restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate finance, forensic accounting and provides advice on debt, pensions and tax. Its skills are in high demand during such a recession and should remain so: revenues rose 19% to £58.7m in the six months to October.

Objective The company is also increasing its employee base to meet the demand for its services. As of October, it had 622 people on its accounts, which is up 16% year on year. I expect it to perform strongly despite the competition in the industry.

Royston Wild does not own shares in FRP Advisory Group.

move right

What it does: Rightmove operates a property portal that allows users to search for properties to buy or rent.

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. move right (LSE:RMV) share prices have declined recently and I think they look attractive at current levels.

It is a high-quality company with a strong brand, high market share, excellent growth track record and a solid balance sheet.

And it’s performing well right now. Recently, the company advised that it expects revenue growth of 8-10% for 2023. There aren’t many businesses generating that level of top-line growth at the moment in the FTSE 100 index.

One risk here is that in the future Rightmove may see more competition from OnTheMarket, which was recently purchased by a large US company.

However, I like the risk/reward differential at current levels, and I have been buying shares for my portfolio recently.

And I’m not the only one who’s buying. Recently, portfolio manager Nick Train added Rightmove to his UK equity fund.

Price doesn’t buy new stocks often so I think its investment here is notable.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Rightmove

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

What it does: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust invests in growth stocks from public and private markets around the world.

By Charlie Carman. it’s been a tough two years Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

Baillie Gifford’s flagship growth-oriented fund has suffered losses amid higher interest rates across the developed world, with the share price down by more than half since November 2021.

Confidence in the management team has been tested following the departure of star stock-picker James Anderson last year. This is probably reflected in the 14% discount to the trust’s net asset value.

However, a key factor that could boost Scottish Mortgage’s performance is the trust’s unlisted equity exposure, which currently stands at around 30% of the portfolio.

Rumors are circulating of a possible IPO in 2024 for Northvolt and SpaceX’s Starlink business. Both these companies are among the top ten holdings of the trust.

In that context, I think there’s a good chance that the fund’s private equity position could drive an improvement in the Scottish Mortgage share price over the next year.

Charlie Carman owns shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

The post The Best British Growth Stocks to Consider Buying in December appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

The Motley Fool UK recommends Burberry Group PLC, FRP Advisory Group and Rightmove PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

