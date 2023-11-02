Image Source: Getty Images

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share with you their top ideas for dividend stocks to buy – what they have to say for November!

Coca-Cola HBC

What it does: Coca-Cola HBC is a beverage company that bottles and sells Coca-Cola products.

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) is a very attractive dividend stock in my opinion.

For starters, it has good yields. Currently, the forward-looking yield here is around 4% – which is higher than the market average.

Secondly, the company has an excellent dividend growth track record. It has increased its payout every year since it entered the market in 2013.

Third, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of dividend stocks is quite low at around 12. This is much lower than the P/E ratio of its elder brother, Coca-Cola Company (about 20).

Now, one risk to consider is the future impact of weight loss medications such as wegovy, Concern over these drugs – and their ability to reduce the desire to eat snack foods – has affected food and beverage stocks recently.

However, I am not too worried about this risk. Moving forward, I believe Cokeand other Coca-Cola products such as Phantom, FantaAnd Schweppes Indian Tonic WaterHeavy consumption is likely to continue.

Edward Sheldon owns shares of the Coca-Cola Company,

legal and general

What it does: Legal & General is one of the UK’s largest financial and insurance companies, with a focus on four core areas.

By Charlie Keough. As one of the highest paid in FTSE 100My pick for November is legal and general (LSE:LGN).

Currently yielding over 9.5%, it ranks fourth for the index’s biggest returners. And while the dividend is never guaranteed, since it’s covered by about two times earnings, I’m relatively confident in the payout.

Additionally, the company introduced a cumulative dividend plan in 2020. As part of this, it is on track to pay a dividend of between £5.6bn-£5.9bn by next year.

There are other reasons I’m a fan of the dividend stock, including its strong brand recognition.

Business has not been immune to the problems we have seen in the financial sector. And its assets under management have taken a hit. Additionally, there is always the risk that its CEO stepping down could create uncertainty.

However, with a stable and high dividend yield, I think Legal & General could be a smart long-term buy.

Charlie Keough owns shares in Legal & General,

Somero Enterprises

What it does: World-leading laser-guided concrete screed machine manufacturer primarily serving the American construction industry.

By Zaven Boyarezian. The construction industry is extremely cyclical. But throughout history, its long-term demand has never gone away. And I don’t think this trend is going to change any time soon. That’s why Somero Enterprises (LSE:SOM) is looking increasingly attractive once again.

The firm designs and manufactures concrete laying screed machines. This is not a fancy company by any mile. But these machines are capable of delivering top-notch results with a very small construction crew, making them a customer favorite.

The stock has fallen more than 25% in the last 12 months due to declining sales. But it seems that’s just the natural industry cycle.

Construction projects are getting delayed due to rising interest rates. This is hardly the first time external factors have hindered Somero’s performance, and it likely won’t be the last.

However, with a cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet, the company appears well-positioned to weather the storm. And thanks to the US government’s aggressive investments in infrastructure, Somero stock should have no trouble returning to dividend growth as the cycle ramps back up.

Zeven Boyarezian owns shares of Somero Enterprises.

PRS REIT

What it does: PRS REIT acquires and leases houses across the UK. Its portfolio includes over 5,000 properties.

By Stephen Wright. The UK housing market is under pressure, now I think it’s a good time to buy shares PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR). Essentially, the business is a let-let property company.

Apparently, the value of the company’s assets has been falling over the last 12 months due to falling house prices. And as a result the company’s share price has dropped by about 18%.

However, I don’t think this will last long. According to the latest report from the Office for National Statistics, construction output in the UK is falling, meaning fewer homes are being built.

Plus, the underlying business sounds good to me. Approximately 97% of the company’s properties are occupied and 99% of contracted rent is paid on time.

The biggest risk is the company’s debt, which is significant. But I think there is an unusual opportunity in the UK property market at the moment and it is a dividend stock I would buy to take advantage of.

Stephen Wright does not own shares in PRS REIT.

