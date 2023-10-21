The best and worst retirement systems in the world: Survey shows America is absolutely mediocre

Receiving a C+ grade under any circumstances is a sinking feeling. And so it goes for America’s retirement system.

According to the 15th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index (MCGPI) released on Tuesday, the US retirement income system earned a disappointing grade, falling to 22nd place out of 47 countries, with its index value falling from 63.9 in 2022 to 63.0 in 2023. Went.

The moderate ranking largely reflects growing concerns over the future of Social Security and the shortcomings of employer-sponsored retirement plans in the US.

“Retirement savings coverage and institutional-quality retirement vehicles are out of reach for many Americans, creating a significant adequacy gap that needs to be addressed,” Katie Hockenmaier, a partner at Mercer, told Yahoo Finance. “More and more often, individuals will have to play a significant role as it relates to their own retirement.”

Still, the overall index highlights that no system is perfect, even as retirement preparation becomes more important as aging populations grow around the world.

“It is important for all employees to start thinking about their retirement plans now,” David Knox, lead author and senior partner at Mercer, told Yahoo Finance. “With an aging population and rising interest rates on government debt, it is inevitable that individuals will need to become more self-reliant in the future.”

How was the ranking made?

The index examined both government and private sector sources of retirement income and used a weighted average of sub-indices that measure three broad characteristics: adequacy, sustainability and integrity.

In short, these categories attempt to ascertain what benefits retirees are likely to receive in the future; Can existing systems continue to deliver despite demographic and financial challenges – and whether private pension plans encourage long-term community trust. The review also looks at levels of homeownership and household debt.

The index takes into account several factors such as whether there is a minimum age to receive benefits from private pension schemes. Looks at whether there is a requirement or incentive to take retirement benefits as an annuity or income source for life. It also scores how accrued pension benefits are considered in the division of property in divorce or separation. Another important factor: Are retirement benefits available while an employee is on disability or on paid parental leave?

Access is important for Americans

The biggest hurdle that kept the US from achieving that A ranking revolves around savings in Social Security and 401(k) and individual retirement accounts, the largest sources of retirement income for US citizens.

First, Social Security’s reserves are projected to be exhausted in 2033, at which point the program will be able to pay only 77% of benefits to seniors. This has implications for many workers who plan to rely on Social Security for a large portion of their retirement income, especially those with lower incomes.

Second, gig workers are excluded from employer systems and half of American workers – about 57 million people – do not have access to an employer-provided plan, such as a 401(k) plan, although some states are beginning to address this. are doing. Issue.

“Unfortunately, when workers don’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan, they often don’t act on their own,” Angela M. Antonelli, executive director of the Center for Retirement Initiatives at Georgetown University, previously told Yahoo Finance. Was. “Only 5% of employees take steps to open a retirement savings account if it is not provided by their employer. If an employee has access to an employer-sponsored plan, participation increases to 72%.”

Automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans has helped improve participation and increase total retirement savings, but more employers need to do so. Currently, only 1 in 4 employers offer auto-enrolment, according to a recent report from Fidelity Investments.

Another American retirement problem: Americans may withdraw retirement savings too early through loans or cash-outs, which can affect their future financial security. And the number of workers who are robbed of their retirement savings is growing.

To move up the U.S. ranking, the index authors recommended increasing Social Security benefits for low-income retirees, improving the implication of benefits for all retirement plan members, and reducing withdrawals by limiting access to funds before retirement. And it is suggested to introduce a requirement. Retirement benefits should be taken as an income source.

There is room for improvement around the world

So if America is in the middle, who is on top in terms of retirement? That’s the Netherlands. Its retirement system scored an A with a high overall index score of 85. Iceland (83.5) and Denmark (81.3) came second and third. Argentina had the lowest index value at 42.3.

One reason the Netherlands gets high marks is that all workers have both private and public pension accounts. The public pension – although currently undergoing revision – offers a flat rate to all retirees, depending on how long they have lived and worked in the country. Employers are required to provide pensions to all workers. Additionally, employees can save with their own investments earmarked for retirement income.

However, more directly, the report’s authors note that no system is perfect and all face challenges.

A major reason is the aging population globally. We are entering an era where there are more people over the age of 65 than people under the age of 18. This also includes inflation and rising interest rates which are impacting pension plans around the world.

Margaret Franklin, president and CEO of the CFA Institute, said the responsibility for retirement security has now shifted to individuals in many countries, including the United States.

“We must do more to prepare individuals to take control of their financial future,” Franklin, president of the CFA Institute, told Yahoo Finance. “Gig economy workers and the self-employed are a great example of a group that would benefit greatly from increased communication between government and employers, as well as personalized pension products.”

Some of the overall recommendations made by the report’s authors to reform retirement systems around the world include expanding the coverage of many private pension systems, encouraging people to work longer, increasing the level of funding set aside for retirement, and And the first involves reducing leakage from the system. Retirement according to Knox.

Knox said artificial intelligence could also play a role in advancing pension and social security systems by helping investment managers make more efficient and better-informed decisions, leading to higher investment returns for pension plan members.

“AI has the opportunity to deliver a higher standard of living in retirement – ​​a worthwhile objective for all pension systems,” Knox said, while also acknowledging data privacy and cybersecurity concerns around AI.

Overall, the index provides global citizens and policymakers with a starting point to ensure a brighter future for everyone as they age.

“Each year, this index serves as an important reminder that there is a long way to go in many jurisdictions to make pension plans function best and ensure the long-term financial security of beneficiaries,” Franklin said.

