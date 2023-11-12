The future of education is likely to be transformed by AI language models like ChatGPT. Here are some other tools worth knowing about.

“ChatGPT will redefine the future of academic research. But most academics don’t know how to use it intelligently,” Mushtaq Bilal, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Southern Denmark, recently tweeted.

Academia and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming increasingly intertwined, and as AI advances, it is likely that academics will either continue to embrace its potential or express concerns about its risks.

“There are two camps in academia. The first are early adopters of artificial intelligence, and the second are professors and academics who think AI corrupts academic integrity,” Bilal told Euronews Next.

He places himself firmly in the first camp.

The Pakistan-born and Denmark-based professor believes that if used thoughtfully, AI language models can help democratize education and even pave the way to greater knowledge.

Many experts have pointed out that the accuracy and quality of output produced by language models like ChatGPT is not reliable. The text generated may sometimes be biased, limited, or inaccurate.

But Bilal says that understanding those limitations, with the right approach, can make language models “do a lot of quality work for you,” especially for academia.

Incremental incentives to create ‘structure’

To create a teachable structure, Bilal says it is fundamental to master incremental encouragement, a technique traditionally used in behavior therapy and special education.

It involves breaking complex tasks into smaller, more manageable steps and providing hints or prompts to help the person complete each one successfully. Then the signals gradually become more complex.

In behavior therapy, incremental encouragement allows individuals to develop a sense of self-confidence. In language models, this allows “more sophisticated answers”.

In a Twitter thread, Bilal showed how he managed to provide ChatGPT with a “brilliant outline” for a journal article using the incremental prompt.

In his demonstration, Bilal began by asking ChatGPT about specific concepts relevant to his work, then guided the AI-powered chatbot through relevant knowledge related to his essay, about authors and their ideas.

“Now that ChatGPT has a reasonable idea of ​​my project, I ask it to prepare an outline for a journal article,” he explained, adding that it would probably cost him “20 hours of labor” before announcing the results obtained. Have to save.

“If I write one paragraph for each point in the outline, my article will have a good first draft.”

The incremental motivation also allows ChatGPT and other AI models to help when it comes to “making education more democratized,” Bilal said.

“Some people have the luxury of discussing possible academic outlines or angles for scientific papers with professors at Harvard or Oxford,” he explained, “but not everyone does.”

“If I were in Pakistan, I wouldn’t have access to Harvard professors, but I would still need to brainstorm ideas. So instead, I use AI apps to help me have intelligent conversations and formulate my research.” I can use.”

Bilal recently made ChatGPT think and talk like a Stanford professor. Then, to test how authentic the output was, they asked the same questions to a real-life Stanford professor. The results were amazing.

ChatGPT is one of many AI-powered apps you can use for academic writing, or to mimic conversations with famous academics.

Here are other AI-powered software chosen by Bilal to aid your academic endeavours.

In Bilal’s own words: “If ChatGPT and Google Scholar get married, their baby will be Consensus – an AI-powered search engine”.

Consensus looks like most search engines but what makes it different is that you ask yes/no questions, for which it provides answers from the consensus of the academic community.

Users can also ask about the relationship between concepts through consensus and the cause and effect of something. For example: Does immigration improve the economy?

The consensus would answer that question by saying that most studies have found that immigration generally improves the economy, providing a list of academic papers used to reach consensus, and finally analyzing Shares summaries of top articles.

The AI-powered search engine is equipped to respond to only six topics: economics, sleep, social policy, medicine, and mental health and health supplements.

Elicit, an “AI research assistant” according to its founders, also uses language models to answer questions. Yet, its knowledge is based entirely on research, enabling “intelligent conversations” and brainstorming with a very knowledgeable and verified source.

The software can find relevant papers, summarize them, and extract important information, even without perfect keyword matching.

Although language models like ChatGPT are not intentionally designed to deceive, it has been proven that they can generate text that is not based on factual information, and can include fake citations in papers that do not exist. Are not.

But there is an AI-powered app that gives you actual citations of actually published papers – Scyte.

“This is one of my favorites for improving workflow,” Bilal said.

Similar to Elicit, when asked a question, SciTe responds with a detailed list of all the papers cited in the response.

“Also, if I make a claim and that claim is refuted or confirmed by different people or different magazines, Scythe gives me the exact numbers. So that’s really very, very powerful.”

“If I had to teach a seminar on writing, I would teach how to use this app.”

“Research Rabbit is an incredible tool that fast-tracks your research. The best part: It’s free. But most academics don’t know about it,” Tweeted Bilal.

Called the “Spotify of research” by its founders, Research Rabbit allows academic papers to be added to a “collection”.

These collections allow the software to learn about the user’s interests, providing new relevant recommendations.

Research Rabbit also allows viewing of papers and co-authors’ scholarly networks in graphs, so users can follow the work of a single topic or author and delve deeper into their research.

ChatPDF is an AI-powered app that makes reading and analyzing journal articles easier and faster.

“It’s like ChatGPT, but for research papers,” Bilal said.

Users start by uploading the research paper PDF to the AI ​​software and then start asking questions of it.

The app then produces a brief summary of the paper and provides the user with examples of questions he or she can answer based on the full article.

What does AI promise for the future of research?

The development of AI, Bill Gates wrote, “will be as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone.” in latest post On his personal blog, titled ‘The era of AI has begun’.

“Computers have not had the impact on education that many of us in the industry had hoped for,” he wrote.

“But I think that in the next five to 10 years, AI-powered software will finally deliver on the promise of revolutionizing the way people teach and learn”.

